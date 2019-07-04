3 countries' silence on migration tied to cash sent home

In this June 18, 2019, file photo, rafts carry passengers and goods across the Suchiate River between Tecun Uman, Guatemala, and Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, as the Tacana volcano stands in the background at sunrise. The governments of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were conspicuously silent during the nearly two weeks that Mexico twisted in the wind under the threat of crippling tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump. In Tecun Uman, there was no sign of authorities even making a show of trying to dissuade people from crossing into Mexico illegally aboard rafts. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

TECUN UMAN, Guatemala -- The governments of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were conspicuously silent as Mexico twisted in the wind last month under the threat of crippling tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump. It was their citizens, not Mexico's, who had drawn Trump's ire by arriving in huge numbers at the U.S. southern border, yet Mexico was facing the brunt of the potential consequences.

A major reason for their silence: The countries of the so-called Northern Triangle rely heavily on the money their citizens send home from abroad. In Honduras, remittances totaled more than $4.8 billion last year -- more than 20% of gross domestic product, according to its central bank. In Guatemala it was more than $9 billion, and in El Salvador some $5.5 billion.

Through negotiation, Mexico has bought itself a reprieve for now on the threatened U.S. tariffs. But it faces a September deadline to get the flow of migrants under control and is now scrambling to win the cooperation of its Central American neighbors.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is betting on a United Nations-backed development plan for the region and southern Mexico, and says he has a commitment from the U.S. government to guarantee investments.

Last month, he offered El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, a $30 million donation for a reforestation and jobs program. Lopez Obrador is expanding his own version of that program with the expectation it will keep Mexicans in rural areas from opting to migrate to the U.S.

But Mexico has also deployed thousands of National Guard troops across its territory to help rein in migration.

It has yet to be seen whether the Northern Triangle governments have the political will or the resources to attack the deep-rooted poverty, crime and violence that are the main drivers of their emigration.

In the meantime, there has been plenty of finger-pointing.

Mexican Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero recently indicated where she thought the blame should fall.

"The Americans really believe that we're not doing our job," she said. "We are doing it. The truth is that the issue isn't that we're not doing the job. The issue is the humanitarian crisis in Honduras" and the rest of Central America.

Sanchez Cordero said Honduran officials told Mexico that about 500,000 Hondurans had left the country since last fall.

Guatemala has been making its own attempt to smooth tensions with Washington.

In late May, while acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan was visiting the region, Guatemala announced that it had broken up a human-smuggling ring that made about $10 million taking people to the U.S. The U.S. is also sending immigration agents to work as advisers to their Guatemalan counterparts.

"The policy or attitude of the Central American governments toward the topic of immigration has been of total disinterest for practically the past two decades," said Fernando Neira Orjuela of the Research Center for Latin America and the Caribbean at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Information for this article was contributed by Marcos Aleman, Marlon Gonzalez and Maria Verza of The Associated Press.

