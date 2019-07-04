Aces in the hole
RAY BARBER, No. 7 Burns Park Tournament Course, 8-iron, 135 yards. Witness: Ealgie Gilbert.
EDDIE GLOVER, No. 14 Centennial Valley Country Club (Conway), 151 yards. Witnesses: Don Pruitt and Larry Rowlett.
DAN HOLLAND, No. 11 Pine Valley Golf Course, pitching wedge, 145 yards.
BILLY JUCKETT, No. 5 Burns Park Championship Course, 8-iron, 125 yards. Witness: Brian Fischer.
TERRY C. PHILLIPS, No. 17 War Memorial Golf Course, gap wedge, 135 yards. Witnesses: Ben Temple and David White.
RICHARD YADA, No. 2 Pleasant Valley Country Club, 8-iron, 155 yards. Witnesses: Steve Holcomb, Jeff Pride and Aaron Lubin.
MAKE AN ACE?TELL US ABOUT IT!
Send an email to
jhalpern@arkansasonline.com
or sports@arkansasonline.com
Sports on 07/04/2019
Print Headline: Aces in the hole
Comments