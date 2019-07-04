Sections
Arkansas teen dies after pickup runs off road, hits utility pole

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:03 a.m. 0comments

A 19-year-old driver died Wednesday after the pickup he was driving veered off a south Arkansas road and hit a utility pole, authorities said.

It happened about 1:20 p.m. on Maul Road in Camden.

Arkansas State Police said Jeremiah Bo Enlow of Camden was driving a 1994 Ford F250 west in a curve when the truck went into the eastbound lane and then off the road and into a utility pole.

Enlow suffered fatal injuries.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 231 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, preliminary figures show.

