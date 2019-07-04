Copter crash inquiry ongoing

A wrecked Tulsa County Helicopter sits June 6 on a flatbed trailer on Arkansas 23 in Franklin County. Three people were killed June 2 and one was injured in the helicopter crash near Mulberry Mountain north of Ozark, according to officials.

A preliminary investigation into a helicopter crash that killed three people last month is ongoing, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Monday.

The crash occurred June 2 during a music festival near Mulberry Mountain in Franklin County, north of Ozark, officials said.

The board is in charge of the crash investigation.

Keith Holloway, media relations specialist with the board, said there's no set time for a preliminary report to be posted to the government website. A typical time frame is about 10 business days, he said.

The preliminary report won't state a cause for the crash but will provide additional facts about the ongoing investigation, he said. It is possible a preliminary report may be available this week, he said.

The release of the preliminary report is one of the early stages of the investigation, Holloway said. A typical board investigation can take 12-24 months to complete, he said.

Pilot Chuck Dixon of Tulsa; Sarah Hill of Austin, Texas; and Marco Ornelas of Mexico died in the crash, according to Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen.

The lone survivor, Zachary Peterson of Omaha, Neb., was airlifted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. An update on his condition was not available Monday.

The Arkansas State Police said four people were aboard the sightseeing Robinson R44 helicopter when it crashed. Troopers were summoned around 7 p.m. June 2 and found the aircraft down in rural Franklin County, said Bill Sadler, state police spokesman.

Tulsa County Helicopters had been giving tours for people at the festival. The company is based at Jones Riverside Airport in Tulsa and began operation in 2008, according to a company news release.

