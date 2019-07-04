Daily record

Marriage Licenses

John Butler, 48, and Teresa Merritt, 58, both of Sherwood.

Calvin Glass, 61, and Vera Lowery, 58, both of Little Rock.

Daniel Maldonado, 33, and Mirna Maldonado Huezo, 30, both of Little Rock.

Lerinezo Robinson, 36, and Misty Woolsey, 42, both of North Little Rock.

Shawn Hill, 41, and Amy Swayze, 41, both of Maumelle.

Aubrey Hough, 74, and Beverly Baxter, 62, both of Little Rock.

Raul Medal, 38, and Lacy Leach, 32, both of Little Rock.

Raymond Quilao, 25, and Jennifer Bray, 24, both of Little Rock.

Tanya Manny, 33, and Fred Zakrzewski, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Louis Moorman, 31, and Krystal McGehee, 36, both of Little Rock.

Demarrio Moss, 37, and Jamie Reed, 40, both of Jacksonville.

Televy Warren, 45, and Tiche' Warren, 43, both of North Little Rock.

Tony Collins, 39, of North Little Rock, and Miranda Stevenson, 42, of Little Rock.

Joshua Thornburgh, 27, and Kerith-Ann Chism, 25, botho of Prairie Grove.

Tyler Crane-Womack, 20, Frances Richardson, 20, both of Beebe.

Gabriel Ferebee, 36, and Hollie Akers, 37, both of North Little Rock.

Michael Elliott, 32, and Corinne Schaus, 26, both of Sherwood.

Bradford Pennington, 59, of Gladewater, Texas, and Debra Moncrief, 60, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

19-2549 Holly Hill v. John Hill.

19-2552 Tau Carter v. Jacquetta Carter.

19-2553 Jessica Rosener v. Lee Rosener.

19-2554 Carrol Perkins v. Benjamin Perkins.

19-2556 Tyler Forrest v. Amber Nicole Forrest.

GRANTED

19-1556 John Bass v. Heather Bass.

19-1642 Lydia Brooks v. Curly Brooks.

