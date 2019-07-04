Device raises bomb scare, closes roads

A suspicious device discovered in a U-Haul trailer Wednesday triggered road closures and a voluntary evacuation in Garland County, but a bomb squad discovered that the device was a hoax, officials said.

The Garland County sheriff's office said they found what they believed was an explosive device around 9:30 a.m. at a wrecker service in the 3900 block of Albert Pike Road.

The office called a bomb squad and federal agencies while setting up a perimeter around the trailer. The sheriff's office said the device turned out to be an "inert hoax device."

Combs & Burks Wrecker Service owner Wayne Touchton said he earlier impounded a U-Haul vehicle, and authorities were investigating stolen items inside it when they found the device.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also worked with the bomb squad, which arrived Wednesday afternoon. The bomb squad was from the Conway Fire Department.

Spokesman Kyle Hecke said the sheriff's office issued a suggested evacuation order in the area, but the public was never in any danger.

No arrests had been announced as of Wednesday evening. Authorities said they are still investigating.

