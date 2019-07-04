Fassi top female athlete in SEC

FAYETTEVILLE -- Maria Fassi's decorated senior season led to another reward Wednesday as the former University of Arkansas golfer was named the Roy F. Kramer SEC Female Athlete of the Year by the SEC office.

Fassi, who captured the NCAA individual championship on May 20 at Blessings Golf Club in Johnson, is the second Arkansas athlete to win the award following Amy Yoder Begley (track and field) in 2001. Florida track and field performer Grant Holloway was named SEC Male Athlete of the Year.

Maria Fassi glance Position LPGA Tour rookie Alma mater Arkansas Hometown Pachuca, Mexico Age 21 (Born March 25, 1998) Family Parents Fabiana and Andres, brothers Sebastian, Juan Pablo and Franco NOTEWORTHY Won NCAA and SEC individual titles as a senior to run her career titles to 11. … Named Ping WGCA Player of the Year and claimed her second ANNIKA Award in a row. … SEC Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019. … Placed second at inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur. … Led Razorbacks to the SEC championship in 2018 with 3-0 match-play record, then won the NCAA Austin Regional for her school-record seventh title of the year. … Won the Mexican Amateur in 2015.

A native of Pachuca, Mexico, Fassi is the third female golfer to win the award, named for the former SEC commissioner, along with Georgia's Vicki Goetze (1992) and Alabama's Brooke Pancake (2012).

Fassi also won SEC medalist honors in April in Birmingham, Ala., as one of the 11 individual titles she claimed in her collegiate career. She also was named the Ping WGCA Player of the Year and the first back-to-back winner of the ANNIKA Award. Fassi finished as the runner-up in the first Augusta National Women's Amateur championship behind 2018 NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho of Wake Forest.

"For Maria Fassi to win this award speaks volumes to what she did this season on and off the golf course," Arkansas Coach Shauna Taylor said in a UA release "She was determined to leave her forever mark on our team and university and this is another award that recognizes her outstanding play and engraves her name in our history books forever.

"I'm so grateful for the impact Maria had on my life, but more importantly for the contributions she made to help our team, our university, and our community."

Fassi turned professional immediately after the Razorbacks wrapped up their season with a loss to Wake Forest in the quarterfinals of match play at the NCAA Championships and competed at the Northwest Arkansas Championship last weekend, failing to make the cut at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers.

Sports on 07/04/2019