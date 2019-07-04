Fishing hot spots

LAKE ATKINS Bass fishing is good on topwater baits and reports are good. Bream are biting worms and crickets. Crappie fishing is fair with minnows and jigs. Catfish are being caught on limblines and trotlines.

LAKE MAUMELLE Bass fishing is good with spinnerbaits, plastic worms, buzzbaits, plastic frogs and bass minnows. Bream fishing is good with redworms, crickets and hair jigs. Crappie are biting minnows or small jigs. Catfishing is good on trotlines with goldfish, stinkbait and dough bait.

LAKE DARDANELLE Bass are hitting small jigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Flipping soft plastic crawdads has been working around trees and limbs. Striped bass are biting Rat-L-Traps and crankbaits. White bass are hitting small crankbaits. Crappie have been biting jigs and minnows. Bream are biting jigs, crickets, worms and grasshoppers. Catfish have been good on worms and cut perch.

Photo by Kirk Montgomery

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

Sports on 07/04/2019