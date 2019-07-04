Heritage on the greens

Chris Jenkins is not a political guy. He's an incurably nice fellow who makes his living as a health insurance agent.

He knows how to comfort and guide you when you're 59 years old, suddenly without a group health plan, and seeking an individual policy as the Affordable Care Act looms. And he knows how to usher you seamlessly into Medicare when you turn 65.

More prominently, he is a standout local golfer who will compete this weekend, apparently for the last time, in one of the state's most tradition-­rich amateur golf tournaments.

It's a tournament he has won merely 10 times, including the last five years consecutively.

The War Memorial 4th of July tournament will take place today, Saturday and Sunday on midtown Little Rock's War Memorial Golf Course that presumably will close at the end of tournament play.

The course loses money. The city is broke and has been supporting four golf courses.

Absent late-breaking news, this short, hilly course nestling greenery between Markham Street and Interstate 630, wending past the zoo and the football stadium, will await an uncertain period of mayor-promised transformation into broader and more diverse public-park uses via public-private partnerships.

Jenkins told me Tuesday, "My sentiment is strong to keep the course open. But, as a businessman, I see the practicalities if that's the thing to do. I hate to see it close, but I'm not on any soap box."

Today's column is not about a soap box, or politics, or finances, or park concepts, or diversity, or transformation, or Mayor Frank Scott, or the city board of directors, or even golf.

It's about rich Little Rock tradition and the everyday local people who have lived it, none more richly than Chris Jenkins.

My view, previously expressed in this space, is that it makes sense to transform this choice space for broader public participation.

But my sentiment today, as I tell the Chris Jenkins story, is that it's too bad the course can't stay open to preserve his and others' heritages and fill the trophy cases of the city's Chris Jenkinses yet to come.

From a middle-class Little Rock family, Jenkins, now 49, grew up on the local public golf courses. He excelled from age 8 in junior programs at the Rebsamen course, even as he thought for a while, as boys will, that he would become a major league baseball player.

Sometimes in summers Jenkins' dad would drop him at Rebsamen before dawn and he'd play a round before the pro shop opened. "It was the best life," he told me.

But his first birdie ever ... that came when he was 10, and at War Memorial.

It was on the ninth hole, a par three.

He still has the ball, which he drove straight and true, but maybe 10 feet short of the green. The pin was in the front-right corner of the green. Young Chris putted his second shot.

The ball rolled up on the green and commenced veering rightward, and proceeded straight into the hole.

Jenkins and his best childhood friend, John Scott, now of Fayetteville, celebrated as if one of them had just out-dueled Jack Nicklaus to win the U.S. Open.

Jenkins played the 4th of July tournament for the first time when he was 16. He was tied for the lead after the first round. He faded a little that time, but, in this century, he has won the tournament as often as he hasn't.

He has played the tournament every year since he was 16, meaning for 33 years, unless he missed a year and doesn't recall. He calls the War Memorial tournament part of the "Arkansas Grand Slam," with the state stroke play, state match play and Maumelle Classic.

O bviously, War Memorial's short, par-64 course suits him.

Jenkins describes the layout as quirky, requiring fades and draws and putting a premium on "chipping, putting, using wedges and imagination."

Imagine that--imagination.

Acreage that the mayor now says we must "re-imagine" has itself challenged golfers' imaginations since the 1930s.

It's not a precision course that you play by the modern book. It's a unique challenge of in-between lengths and assorted contours.

You don't attack War Memorial with massive tee shots and airborne long-iron shots. You finesse. You create. You improvise.

For one more weekend, anyway.

"Unfortunately, my golf game is in a state of disrepair right now," Jenkins said. "But I'm hoping that maybe there'll be some magic in that golf bag just one more time."

I'm hoping either that Jenkins wins as a magical homage to tradition or that some 16-year-old local product of the city's First Tee program wins on a birdie putt rolled in from off the green and celebrates as if he just out-dueled Tiger Woods in the U.S. Open.

