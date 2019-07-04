Hong Kong police announce arrests linked to protests

A man carries an umbrella in the rain as he passes posters and banners placed by protesters on the wall outside the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

HONG KONG -- Police said they arrested at least 13 people in Monday's pro-democracy protests, including a man accused of storming into Hong Kong's legislative building in a break-in involving hundreds of protesters who vandalized offices and the main chamber.

The man, identified by the surname Poon, was arrested in the Mong Kok district on charges of assaulting police, criminal destruction, misconduct in public places and forced entry of the Legislative Council Complex, police said late Wednesday.

The 12 others -- 11 men and a woman -- were arrested in connection with a different protest that took place Monday morning.

They face various charges, including possession of offensive weapons, unlawful assembly, assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer and failing to carry an identity document. The brief statement did not describe the offensive weapons or provide further details.

Pro-democracy demonstrators rushed police barricades Monday around the time of a morning flag-raising ceremony marking the anniversary of the return of Hong Kong, a former British colony, to China on July 1, 1997. Police used shields, batons and pepper spray to drive them back.

That afternoon, protesters began what became an hourslong effort to break into the locked legislative building by smashing thick glass walls and prying open metal security curtains. A few hundred poured in around 9 p.m. and spray-painted slogans on the walls and caused extensive damage.

On Wednesday, workers boarded up shattered windows and police carted away evidence during the start of a cleanup and a criminal investigation.

At almost every turn, slogans had been spray-painted on the walls in Chinese and English. "Destroy the Chinese Communist Party," read one. "Hong Kong is not China," said another.

Papers, rubbish and umbrellas -- a protest symbol in Hong Kong used to ward off sun, rain and pepper spray -- were strewn in lobbies and rooms. Parts of wooden picture frames were all that remained of portraits of legislative leaders that hung on the wall.

The protesters on Monday vented their anger and frustration at a government that they believe hasn't responded to their demands. Once inside the legislative building, they stood on the desks in the main chamber and climbed to cover the city's official emblem with black spray paint.

The actions overshadowed a peaceful march by hundreds of thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators elsewhere in the city.

On Wednesday, police also announced two other sets of arrests.

They said five men and a woman were arrested over various incidents during a public meeting on Sunday, when supporters of police staged a large rally. Some clashed with anti-government protesters and members of the news media.

Also Wednesday, police said eight people had been arrested after posting personal data about police officers on the Internet as protests against the government and police were held in recent weeks.

Officers and their family members have been threatened since their addresses and official ID card numbers were published, Superintendent Mohammed Swalikh of the cybersecurity bureau said.

He did not say whether police believe the disclosures were related to the protests. Six men and two women were arrested.

Protests against a legislative proposal expanded to target the police after officers used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds blocking major city streets on June 12. Dozens were injured in the clashes, both protesters and police.

Protesters are demanding an independent investigation into the crackdown. Police have said it was justified after some protesters turned violent.

The legislative proposal would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China to face trial. Opponents saw it as an erosion of the rights guaranteed to Hong Kong for 50 years after the return of the former British colony to China in 1997, as well as part of a broader attempt by China to clamp down on dissent in the semiautonomous territory.

Information for this article was contributed by Ken Moritsugu, Katie Tam and Sally Ho of The Associated Press.

A Section on 07/04/2019