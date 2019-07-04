Independence day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by the Independence Day Holiday today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: All routes will run one day late.

Jacksonville: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: All routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: No routes today. The pickup schedule is unaffected by the holiday.

North Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Today's routes will run Friday.

Wrightsville: All routes will run regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: All routes will run one day late.

South of the river: All routes will run one day late.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices will be closed today.

Jacksonville: Offices will be closed today.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices will be closed today. Sewer-related emergency number is (501) 223-1509.

Little Rock: Offices will be closed today.

Maumelle: Offices will be closed today.

North Little Rock: Offices will be closed today.

Sherwood: Offices will be closed today.

Wrightsville: Offices will be closed today.

Pulaski County: Offices and courthouse will be closed today.

State: Offices will be closed today.

Federal: Offices will be closed today.

State Capitol: Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. No guided tours.

POST OFFICE

Offices will be closed today. There will be no regular mail delivery routes or regular retail service counters open today. Customers can purchase stamps, mail packages or ship urgent letters or packages using self-service kiosks available at select post offices.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: All branches closed today.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed today.

Clinton Presidential Center: Museum open 9 am.- 5 p.m., with free admission today. Research Room closed.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Jacksonville/North Pulaski: Offices will be closed today.

Little Rock: Offices will be closed today.

North Little Rock: Offices will be closed today.

Pulaski County Special: Offices will be closed today.

ROCK REGION METRO

No bus, paratransit or streetcar service today.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices will be closed today. The emergency contact phone number is (501) 377-1239.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces today in observance of Independence Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.

Metro on 07/04/2019