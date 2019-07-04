Well-wishers congratulate Italy’s David-Maria Sassoli after he was elected Wednesday in Strasbourg, France, to be president of the European parliament.

Italian picked to lead EU legislative body

BRUSSELS -- Italian socialist David-Maria Sassoli was elected Wednesday to head the European Parliament, completing the bloc's drawn-out appointment process for its top jobs.

In the second round of voting at the Strasbourg-based legislature, Sassoli received 345 votes, well over the absolute majority required of the 667 available.

Conservative Jan Zahradil from the Czech Republic got 160 votes, while the German Greens leader Ska Keller received 119 and the Spanish left-wing candidate Sira Rego trailed with 43.

On Tuesday, EU leaders also nominated Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel to lead the European Council, which brings together the leaders of the member states. And Christine Lagarde of France was tapped to be president of the European Central Bank and Spain's Josep Borrell the bloc's foreign-policy chief.

All were linked in one big compromise arrangement and voting down Sassoli would have upset the political balance of the process.

Like U.S., Russia exits key nuke treaty

MOSCOW -- President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill suspending Russia's participation in a pivotal nuclear-arms treaty.

Putin's decree, released Wednesday, formalizes Russia's departure from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty with the United States after Washington's withdrawal from the pact.

The U.S. gave notice of its intention to withdraw from the treaty in February, setting the stage for it to terminate in six months unless Moscow returns to compliance. Russia has denied any breaches, and accused the U.S. of violating the pact. Moscow followed Washington's example in February, also suspending its obligations under the treaty.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty, signed by President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, banned production, testing and deployment of land-based cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 310 to 3,410 miles.

The intermediate-range weapons were seen as particularly destabilizing as they take a shorter time to reach their targets compared with the intercontinental ballistic missiles. That would leave practically no time for decision-makers, raising the likelihood of a global nuclear conflict over a false launch warning.

7 missing climbers likely found in India

LUCKNOW, India -- Seven bodies believed to be missing climbers were recovered Wednesday by helicopters from a dangerous Himalayan mountain in northern India, officials said.

Indian air force helicopters took the bodies to Pithoragarh town in northern India's Uttarakhand state, said Vijay Jogdande, a civil administrator. He said the bodies were still unidentified because the faces were damaged and no identifying papers were found on them.

Veteran British mountaineer Martin Moran was leading three other Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian on an expedition to climb Nanda Devi East. Moran's Scotland company said contact with the team was lost on May 26 after an avalanche.

An eighth body hasn't been found and authorities have abandoned the search.

"We tried our best but unfortunately we had to abandon the mission due to the limitation of terrain, snow hazards and inclement weather as monsoon has set in," said Vivek Kumar Pandey, a spokesman for the Indo-Tibetan Border Force.

He said authorities are taking DNA samples from the bodies, and after identification will hand them over to their countries through diplomatic channels.

Evacuations urged in rain-socked Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese authorities on Wednesday directed more than 1 million residents in parts of the southern main island of Kyushu to evacuate to designated shelters as heavy rains batter the region, prompting fears of landslides and widespread flooding.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said the directive was issued in three southern districts. Directives are stronger than advisories, but there are no penalties if people do not comply.

Heavy rain has continued in southern Japan since Friday, killing one woman in a mudslide in Kagoshima. The rain also has flooded dozens of homes.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kotaro Nogami said 14,000 ground troops were standing by for emergency search-and-rescue operations if needed.

He urged residents to use caution and try to evacuate early "to protect your lives."

A car drives on a flooded street Wednesday in Miyakonojo City, Japan. The Miyazaki Prefecture is one of three where evacuations have been ordered because of heavy rain.

