So long to old course

Re War Memorial Golf Course: The thought on this Yankee Doodle Dandy day is about the conclusion of this historic golf course after 90 years. A place where a lot of rocky dew-busters like me learned, as young people out of college moving to the city, to play golf with our shining new golf clubs.

The hopeful tee time on Saturday mornings at dawn's light to meet the challenges of the golf course among the hills and the pine trees. Our dreams of the era of Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, us making one birdie on a hole, finding the golf ball over the blind hill, and the excitement not to slice the ball on the 18th hole onto West Markham Street, missing an auto windshield. Reading over the years about famous Arkansas golfers playing in the 4th of July tournament. Moments that happened once to now be memories of an 81-year-old, and a tribute to this old golf course at its demise in the history of Little Rock.

GEORGE ROWLAND

Fayetteville

Why I honor the flag

When I say the pledge of allegiance every morning, I have three things in my head: symbolism, remembrance, as well as honor and respect. It is so important to take the time and think of our amazing, free country, and how we got here. The American flag is a symbol we see every day and it helps us remember those before us, the fighters, and the founders of our country.

The American flag is first and foremost a symbol. A symbol of our country and how we are free, strong and welcoming. When I go to a sports game, at the beginning we sing the national anthem. This shows that even though the two teams are going against each other, in this moment we are one united nation. The flag is also a good symbol of hope and peace for the future generations to come. The flag will continue to be honored for centuries.

The colors on the American flag symbolize remembrance. It has three colors--red, white, and blue. The red reminds us of the blood that was shed, blue symbolizes vigilance, and white represents purity and innocence. The flag is an amazing reminder, for it helps us honor those brave soldiers.

I show my country respect every time I honor the American flag. It is my duty as a citizen of the United States of America that I honor my country. It is my home, and it has kept me safe. The people who have built and defended our country have helped make it a great place to live. I am proud to be an American. I am grateful for the American flag and I make sure to treat it with great respect.

The American flag is a very important symbol, if not the most important symbol of the United States, and it is important to honor it every day. It is an amazing reminder that we need to acknowledge the spirit of our past, the soldiers who fought, and the fact that America is still standing strong today.

RACHEL SCHMITZ

Bella Vista

Loved the old days

The Fourth is tough for me. I always think of Mama and Daddy, and now they're both gone. But I loved our Fourths back in the day, with lots of bottle rockets, Roman candles and firecrackers out in the country or at the lake. Still caused a few fires, though. I'll miss them today.

I'll also miss the capital fireworks/campaign rally. I can find other things to watch on TV if I decide to stay in. I'm sure there's a root canal on some channel, or a restaurant health inspection. I'll even take a tiddlywinks tournament.

MITCH DEAN

Dayton

A cause to celebrate

At a time when Americans appear divided on almost every issue, on this Fourth of July I choose to reflect on the inalienable rights of "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" that set us apart, and celebrate the truths that set us free.

In particular, I recall years ago listening to President Ronald Reagan's inaugural address on a cold winter morning and hearing him say, in effect, that this event is not the most important thing going on today. This morning, Americans got up early, got their kids ready for school, and went about the task of making this country work; moreover, Americans all over the world stand ready to give what Abraham Lincoln called "the last full measure of devotion" to keep our country free.

I was working outside at the time, and I remember thinking, "He is talking about everyday people like me."

I believe the same holds true today: We all still make this country work, believing we are part of something bigger. We all still believe in love, and care about each other, and despite our differences, we all have cause to celebrate the Fourth of July.

MIKE PAFUNDI

Sherwood

Dangerous fireworks

I have come to hate the Fourth of July. I don't know how to brace myself for what is to come. The city of Benton allows ﬁreworks to be shot off in our neighborhoods from one house to another. Benton refuses to stop the shooting of ﬁreworks so close to our homes. Safety apparently is not the first priority. I have police reports of the incidences that happened at my home at the hands of someone shooting ﬁreworks. These were reported to police, the mayor, the Safety Committee, and the full city council, all to no avail.

Our homes are where we go to be safe, away from outside dangers, and we don't want to bring the dangers home with us. Home is where we don't want to be disturbed with outside matters. When these fireworks explode, they attack your comfort and peace and cause you to lose sleep. Family pets go crazy, and small children cry because loud booms frighten them.

You have to be 1,000 feet away from the hospital to shoot these loud ﬁreworks, but the distance from house to house is not clearly defined. You return home to recover from your hospital stay, only to be greeted with the loud noise of explosives. Rest and silence are needed in recovery and, sadly, some go home to die.

Fireworks should never take place near the comforts of your home and safety. If you live in a city that doesn't allow ﬁreworks, thank God. The police calls on ﬁreworks increase every year. The mental and physical anguish you suffer while the unseen and unknown shoot ﬁreworks toward your home and property--I cannot brace myself for these unpredictable moments. The Benton mayor and city council can make safety the priority for our neighborhoods. I have taken the evidence of the dangers found on my properties to them, and the mayor's response was that if 38,000 complain we'll do something, but one doesn't matter.

Those of you who can, enjoy your Fourth.

PATRICIA A. ASHLEY

Benton

Editorial on 07/04/2019