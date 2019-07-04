• Saudi Arabia said Wednesday that hip-hop star Nicki Minaj will perform in the ultraconservative kingdom as it sheds decades of restrictions on entertainment. The female rapper is known for her outlandish, provocative style and hits like "Anaconda," where she raps about her "big fat" backside. Her lyrics are often laced with profanities and her skin-baring music videos often include the provocative moves called twerking. Christian groups criticized her 2012 Grammy Awards performance, which included dancing priests and an exorcism. Saudi organizers announced that she would be the headline act at the Jeddah World Fest on July 18. The concert, which in line with Saudi laws is alcohol and drug-free, is open to people 16 and older and will take place at King Abdullah Sports Stadium in the Red Sea city. Saudi organizers said the concert will be broadcast globally and covered by MTV. Other performers include British artist Liam Payne and American DJ Steve Aoki. The kingdom also is promising quick electronic visas for international visitors who want to attend. Reactions on social media ranged from shock and joy to criticism and disappointment. In a profanity-laced video posted on Twitter and viewed more than 37,000 times, a Saudi woman wearing a loose headscarf accuses the Saudi government of hypocrisy for inviting Minaj to perform but requiring women who attend the concert to wear the modest full-length robe known as the abaya. "She's going to go and shake her ass and all her songs are indecent and about sex and shaking ass and then you tell me to wear the abaya," the Saudi woman says. "What the hell?"

Photo by Invision/AP file photo

Nicki Minaj is shown in this 2018 file photo.

• More than 240 people were taken to hospitals in the Philippine capital Wednesday with suspected food poisoning in an event celebrating the 90th birthday of former first lady Imelda Marcos. Bryant Wong, a disaster-response officer, said dozens of ambulances transported at least 244 people who were either nauseated or grew dizzy hours after eating a breakfast of chicken stew with egg and rice and drinking water in a sports center in suburban Pasig city. Health officials took samples of the food to check whether it caused the apparent poisoning. The incident cut short what was supposed to be a daylong celebration by more than 2,000 Marcos followers, Wong said. Imelda Marcos' son, Bongbong, apologized and promised to help those who fell ill until they fully recover. Imelda Marcos' husband, dictator Ferdinand Marcos, was ousted by an army-backed "people power" revolt in 1986 after accusations of corruption, which she steadfastly denies. (Ferdinand Marcos died in exile on Sept. 28, 1989, in Honolulu.) After making a political comeback, Imelda Marcos ended her term in May as a member of the House of Representatives.

Photo by AP file photo

In this Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, former Philippines first lady and now Congresswoman Imelda Marcos visits the gravesite of her late husband former dictator Ferdinand Marcos at the Heroes Cemetery in observance of National Heroes Day in suburban Taguig city, east of Manila, Philippines.

A Section on 07/04/2019