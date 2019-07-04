Naturals hurt Travelers with five-run 6th inning

NATURALS 7, TRAVELERS 5

SPRINGDALE -- Just before a fireworks show Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals put on an exciting offensive display.

Northwest Arkansas legged out two triples, swiped three bases, and put together a five-run inning all in a 7-5 victory over in-state rival Arkansas before the second-largest crowd (7,303) of the season.

The outburst also led to the series victory for the Naturals, their second over Arkansas in six series this season.

"That was fun," Northwest Arkansas Manager Darryl Kennedy said. "No doubt, it's always nice when you're out there and you get a big hit and you hear the road of the crowd. That motivates the guys."

The Travelers, in first place in the North division of the Texas League all but one day this season, led 5-1 behind two-run home runs by Evan White in the first inning and Dom Thompson-Williams in the third inning along with a run-scoring double by Luis Liberato in the top of the sixth inning.

The Naturals batted around and scored five runs in the home half of the sixth.

Gabriel Cancel opened the sixth by reaching on an error, the first of four in the inning that led to all five runs being unearned.

Cancel advanced to an error on an errant pick-off throw, took third on a single by Emmanuel Rivera and after a strikeout scored on a Taylor Featherston's sacrifice fly.

The Naturals tied the game at 5-5 with consecutive singles by Kort Peterson, Nick Hutchins, and Angelo Castellano along with two throwing errors by the Travelers.

"One of the big hits was Hutchins, who just came up from Lexington," Kennedy said. "He gets the big knock in the front of that crowd."

Fleet Nick Heath capped the inning and put the Naturals up, 6-5, with a stand-up triple that rattled around in the right-field corner.

"That was great to see down 5-1," Kennedy said. "That team over there has handled us pretty good all year. We got runs with big hits, but we also ran the bases hard and forced them into some throwing errors. That's what we've been able to do all year is run the bases hard and it paid off tonight."

Featherston added a stand-up triple in the seventh inning that scored Anderson Miller, who stole second after being hit by a pitch with two outs.

Franco Terrero closed out the victory for the Naturals with the final four outs, all strikeouts but did have to pitch around a single, a walk and a wild pitch in the ninth inning.

'I can't say enough about the bullpen and what they've done the last couple of nights," Kennedy said. "Hopefully, we can take this momentum and keep going."

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: LH Justus Sheffield (3-6, 5.40 ERA); Cardinals: RH Alex Fagalde (7-3, 1.67 ERA).

TICKETS $12 box, $8 reserved, $6 general admission. Gates open one hour before first pitch.

PROMOTIONS Postgame fireworks, USA jersey auction

SHORT HOPS Travs first baseman Evan White was named the Texas League Player of the Month for June on Wednesday. White played in 22 games during the month, which included most of his 23-game hitting streak, while batting .371 with 8 home runs and 19 RBI. He was the second consecutive Travs player to earn the honor after Jake Fraley was honored in May. White will be among those participating in the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday in Cleveland.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Springfield, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

