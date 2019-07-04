NFL Regular-Season Schedule
All times Central
WEEK 1
THURSDAY, SEPT. 5
Green Bay at Chicago, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
SUNDAY, SEPT. 8
LA Rams at Carolina, noon (Fox)
Tennessee at Cleveland, noon (CBS)
Kansas City at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)
Baltimore at Miami, noon (CBS)
Atlanta at Minnesota, noon (Fox)
Buffalo at NY Jets, noon (CBS)
Washington at Philadelphia, noon (Fox)
Indianapolis at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Cincinnati at Seattle, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
NY Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Pittsburgh at New England, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
MONDAY, SEPT. 9
Houston at New Orleans, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Denver at Oakland, 9:20 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 2
THURSDAY, SEPT. 12
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:20 p.m. (NFLN)
SUNDAY, SEPT. 15
Arizona at Baltimore, noon (Fox)
San Francisco at Cincinnati, noon (Fox)
LA Chargers at Detroit, noon (CBS)
Minnesota at Green Bay, noon (Fox)
Jacksonville at Houston, noon (CBS)
New England at Miami, noon (CBS)
Buffalo at NY Giants, noon (CBS)
Seattle at Pittsburgh, noon (Fox)
Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon (CBS)
Dallas at Washington, noon (Fox)
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Chicago at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
New Orleans at LA Rams, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
MONDAY, SEPT. 16
Cleveland at NY Jets, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 3
THURSDAY, SEPT. 19
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m. (NFLN)
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon (CBS)
Miami at Dallas, noon (Fox)
Denver at Green Bay, noon (Fox)
Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)
Baltimore at Kansas City, noon (CBS)
Oakland at Minnesota, noon (Fox)
NY Jets at New England, noon (CBS)
Detroit at Philadelphia, noon (Fox)
Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)
NY Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)
Houston at LA Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
LA Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
MONDAY, SEPT. 23
Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
