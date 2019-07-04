100 years ago

July 4, 1919

• D. Feldman, fruit peddler, living at 519 East Second street, reported to the police last night the loss of $500, all in bills. It was taken from his home yesterday afternoon. Feldman said that his wife locked the house and when she returned early last night, she discovered a drawer in the writing desk had been forced open, but had been pushed closed again. Feldman said he had the money in five packages. A five dollar bill, which he said covered the other money, was left in the drawer. The police could not locate any place about the house where entrance could have been effected.

50 years ago

July 4, 1969

BOONEVILLE -- City police and the Logan County Sheriff's Department are investigating a possible connection in the beating last week of a Booneville doctor and the robbery early Tuesday of his office. Dr. B. G. Parker was severely beaten last Thursday at his residence. ... Some time after midnight Monday, burglars entered his office and made off with a 400-pound safe containing $134.20 in cash and checks and a number of patient records. Officers speculate that the burglars were after narcotics. The safe was found Tuesday at the Tate community, about 18 miles southeast of here. It had been forced open and the money taken. The safe had been set on fire. Officers said most of the patient records inside were saved.

25 years ago

July 4, 1994

• A leaky storage tank at the Mapelli Foods Distribution Co., 1800 E. Ninth St., was the source of an ammonia cloud that caused a five-block area of east Little Rock to be cordoned off Saturday night, authorities said. Little Rock police officers Todd Hurd and James Hooper were driving past the Mapelli Foods building about 10:15 p.m. when they noticed a cloud of smoke, they said in a report. When the officers got out of their patrol car to investigate, they were overcome by what was described as "ammonia-like fumes." The Little Rock Fire Department's hazardous material team then was called out. Police began blocking off streets east and west of Bond Street. Officials said several motorists were evacuated from the area. At least seven police patrol units were called to help block off the streets. Extra police units were called in to make sure no looting started in the cordoned-off area.

10 years ago

July 4, 2009

ROGERS -- Firefighters discovered the body of a woman after extinguishing a fire in her southeast Rogers home Friday. ... The Fire Department put out the fire in the 1,200-square-foot home at 800 E. Lilac St. after receiving a call at 11:13 a.m., department spokesman Michael Dean said. Cindy Wagner, who lives across the street, called 911 when the home's garage door opened on its own, spilling flames onto the driveway, she said. Her husband, Mike, ran across the street, yelling to clear the house and searching for a garden hose to control the blaze. But police dispatchers discouraged Wagner's family from entering the home for their own safety. The cause of the fire has not been determined, and police cannot rule out a suspicious cause, said Steve Mankin, spokesman for the Rogers Police Department. ... After the flames were extinguished, the home's gray brick facade remained standing. Officers waited for the structure to cool and entered the home about 3:30 p.m. to begin searching for clues.

Metro on 07/04/2019