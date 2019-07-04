Pedestrian hit by vehicle, critically injured in Little Rock

A pedestrian suffered critical injuries when he was hit by a vehicle on East Roosevelt Road in Little Rock on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Police said the man — whose name was not released — was hit about 9:15 p.m. just east of Interstate 30.

Officers arrived and found him lying in the road with his wheelchair nearby, the Little Rock Police Department said in a statement.

Police said on Thursday that the man suffered internal injuries and was listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

No information on the vehicle that hit the man was released, though authorities said investigators were called out to "interview all drivers and witnesses."