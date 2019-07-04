Police: Gunman in Little Rock shoots teen wearing red hat after calling him a 'blood'

Police are investigating a shooting in Little Rock that happened after a gunman approached a teen wearing a red hat and referred to him as a "blood," authorities said.

The victim, 18-year-old Vincent Tyler, suffered gunshot wounds to his left upper back and right lower leg after being hit about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at 8600 Doyle Springs Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. That area is north of Baseline Road between Geyer Springs Road and Scott Hamilton Drive.

Police wrote that Tyler told investigators he was backing an SUV out of a driveway when a person he didn't know approached, "observed him wearing a red hat and stated 'what's up blood?'"

Tyler said he was not a blood, the report noted, but the assailant then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at him and the vehicle. A 17-year-old in the passenger seat was unhurt.

The gunman was said to be a Hispanic man about 19 or 20 years old who was wearing a black hoodie. He ran north from the area and hadn't been arrested or identified at the time of the report.

Tyler's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

At least two other people were also hit by gunfire in separate cases in Little Rock on Wednesday and early Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to an apartment at 7515 Geyer Springs Road shortly after midnight Wednesday and found 20-year-old Michael Rigle suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, according to a police report filed in that case.

A woman in the residence reportedly told investigators that Rigle "stepped outside to talk to some friends" and returned with the gunshot wound. Rigle told police he didn't know the shooter and couldn't provide a description, the report said.

Police also responded about 11 p.m. to UAMS Medical Center, where they spoke with 18-year-old Jerrice Stout. According to a report, Stout told investigators he was sitting in a vehicle in the 1300 block of West Charles Bussey Avenue when he was shot by an unknown gunman. He was hit in the face and arm.