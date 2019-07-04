Jewelry thief said to sell loot for drugs

After being arrested Tuesday on a charge of residential burglary, a Little Rock man said he pawned the jewelry he stole to buy drugs, a report said.

Little Rock police arrested Alan Green, 54, on Tuesday on charges of residential burglary and theft of property on accusations that he broke into a home in the 1800 block of Summit Street and stole the items.

The date of the burglary was not listed in the report. Green was arrested at 1909 Rice St.

Green was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $7,500 bond as of Wednesday evening.

2 women sought in car break-ins

Two women are wanted after police say they broke into two cars at fitness centers Friday, stole credit cards and headed to a Target store in Little Rock, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes released two photos of the women and a car they were seen in Wednesday. One woman has dark hair and is pictured wearing a camouflage shirt with "Savage" written across the front.

A woman at the Little Rock Athletic Club told police around 2:30 p.m. Friday that $200 in cash and several credit cards were stolen from her car after someone broke out the passenger side window and took a purse, a police report said. The athletic club is at 4610 Sam Peck Road.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, another woman said her back passenger window was broken and her purse was taken from the back floorboard, a report said.

The thieves had used stolen cards at the Target store on South University Avenue by the time police arrived, the reports said.

The two women were seen on security cameras circling the parking lot of the gym in a white Hyundai Tucson, a report said.

