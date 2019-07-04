Six deaths reported in wrecks on state roads

At least six people have died in crashes on state roads this week, authorities said.

A 71-year-old man was killed and a woman was injured when their car was rear-ended Tuesday in Garland County according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on westbound U.S. 270 at Jetson Loop. A Toyota Scion driven by John Ostman of Royal was rolling to a stop behind a car that yielded for a turning vehicle when Ostman's vehicle was rear-ended by a third car, investigators said.

Troopers said the crash killed Ostman and injured a passenger in his vehicle.

In Cross County, a 76-year-old Sherwood woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday, according to a separate report.

Wilma L. Huey was driving a Honda Odyssey north on Arkansas 1 in Cherry Valley about 1:10 p.m. when the car left the road, crossed a private drive and struck a tree.

Troopers said Huey was taken to a hospital but later died.

Elsewhere, authorities said a 21-year-old motorcyclist injured Sunday night in a crash in Little Rock has died.

Richard Hayes Jr. of Little Rock was riding west on East Ninth Street near Bond Avenue when he missed a curve and was thrown from his motorcycle, according to a report filed in that crash.

Hayes was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

A 30-year-old man died Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Newton County, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before noon on Arkansas 16, west of Nail, according to a preliminary report by the state police.

John Hampton of Jasper was driving a 2014 Toyota Tacoma west around a curve when the pickup left the road and struck a tree, the report states.

Hampton died at the scene, authorities said.

Authorities said conditions were clear and dry at the time of all four of those wrecks.

One person was killed and three others were injured in a three-car crash in south Arkansas on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The wreck happened just before 3:20 p.m. near Calion in Union County, according to a preliminary report by the state police.

The driver of a 2005 Dodge pickup that was traveling south on U.S. 167 hydroplaned and crossed the centerline before striking a 2012 Cadillac SRX, the report states. According to authorities, the Cadillac then collided with another truck, a Chevrolet 1500.

The Cadillac's driver, Charles Hart, 52, of England was killed, troopers said. Two passengers, both minors, were injured.

The driver of the Dodge, 19-year-old Kyle Mills, was also injured, according to the state police.

It was raining at the time of the crash, the report stated.

A 38-year-old driver was killed and her passenger was injured early Sunday when they were rear-ended by a sports car in Pulaski County, troopers said.

The two were traveling north in a 2005 Dodge Neon on U.S. 67 under the Interstate 440 overpass when a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette crashed into the back of their car, according to a preliminary report by the state police.

The driver of the Dodge, Tamatha St. John, was killed in the wreck, which happened about 1:40 a.m., authorities said. A passenger in her car, 19-year-old Laney Ann Carman of Cabot, was injured.

Troopers said conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash.

