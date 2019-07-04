State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER -- -- -- --

BISHOP PARK PONDS Fair Good Good Poor

CLEAR Poor Fair Poor Good

CONWAY Good Good Good Good

GREERS FERRY Good Good Good Good

HARRIS BRAKE Good Good Good Poor

MAUMELLE Poor Good Poor Fair

NORRELL Fair Good Good Fair

OVERCUP -- -- -- --

LAKE PECKERWOOD Good Fair Good Fair

PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Good Good Fair

SUNSET Good Good Good Good

VALENCIA -- -- -- --

WILLASTEIN Good Good Good --

WINONA Fair -- Fair Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) -- -- -- --

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER -- -- -- --

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The river is clear with the 12-hour generation continuing through Friday with a possible slight increase starting Saturday. This increase will probably amount to an hour or two of generation. This will increase gradually to an 18-hour release schedule, as the lower rivers will allow, until the lake is at the normal level of 462.04. Trout have been biting mayfly nymphs and midge pupa. For Trout Magnet fishing use hot pink-colored bodies on chartreuse jigheads.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS -- -- -- --

NORFORK Good -- -- --

WHITE RIVER Brown trout are biting sculpins, shad, minnows and white jigs. Rainbow trout are biting river rigs, PowerBait, Power Worms and shrimp.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns like ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL -- -- -- --

WHITE OAK -- -- -- --

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Good Fair Fair Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout have been biting PowerBaits fished with light terminal tackle. Spoons of various colors have produced nice numbers as well. The area between Parker Bottoms and Spider Creek has been the hot spot.

FAYETTEVILLE Good Good Good Good

FORT SMITH -- -- -- --

SEQUOYAH Good Fair Good Poor

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CHARLES Good Good Good Good

CROWN Good Good -- --

WHITE RIVER -- -- -- --

SPRING RIVER Nymphs and woolly buggers have been hot. Brown and olive have been the best colors. A small split shot above the fly will help get the fly down to the bottom where the fish are. A black or hot pink Trout Magnet can be hot most days.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA -- -- -- --

MILLWOOD Good Good Good Good

GREESON Good Fair Fair Excellent

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS Good Good Good Fair

BAILEY -- -- -- --

CATHERINE Fair Fair Fair Poor

DARDANELLE Good -- Good Good

DEGRAY -- -- -- --

HAMILTON -- -- -- --

NIMROD Good Good Poor Good

OUACHITA Fair Good Good Fair

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout will bite PowerBait, waxworms and mealworms, nightcrawlers and corn presented under a bobber or fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Shoreline anglers can catch fish this way in slack water. In fast water, spin fishermen can catch trout with white or brown Rooster Tails or black/silver Rapalas. Trolling shallow running crankbaits against the current will also produce results in the early morning or late evening. Crappie can be caught close to the bank near the dam with live minnows under a bobber or tightlined from a boat, or with small jigs in gray or white.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --

BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --

CANE CREEK -- -- -- --

CHICOT -- -- -- --

MONTICELLO -- -- -- --

STORM CREEK -- -- -- --

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures,go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 07/04/2019