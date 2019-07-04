Strasburg gem includes immaculate inning

WASHINGTON -- Once again, the Miami Marlins brought out the best in Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg.

The right-hander struck out 14 in 71/3 shutout innings and extended his personal winning streak against Miami to 11 as the Nationals continued their midseason surge with a 3-1 victory on Wednesday.

"He was utilizing his fastball both sides of the plate, but his changeup was really good and he threw some good curveballs," Manager Dave Martinez said. "When he can throw the ball the way he wants, he is nasty."

Brian Dozier and Matt Adams homered for Washington, which has won seven of its last eight and is 25-10 since May 24. The Nationals improved to 44-41, the first time they've been three games over .500 this season.

Strasburg (10-4) allowed two hits and two walks and didn't allow a man past first until the eighth. He is 20-7 with a 2.86 ERA in 34 career starts against the Marlins.

Strasburg's gem included the first immaculate inning of his career. Strasburg needed just nine pitches to strike out Garrett Cooper, Neil Walker and Starlin Castro in the fourth.

Fernando Rodney induced a double-play grounder to escape a bases-loaded jam in the eighth, and Sean Doolittle gave up a run in the ninth but stranded the bases loaded for his 19th save in 22 tries.

Miami's Sandy Alcantara (4-8), making his first start since earning an All-Star nod Sunday, matched Strasburg for five innings. But he hung a two-out, 0-2 slider to Dozier, who deposited it over the left field fence for a two-run home run in the sixth. Alcantara allowed two runs in 52/3 innings.

PIRATES 6, CUBS 5 Jung Ho Kang scored on Corey Dickerson's sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to cap a frantic rally and lift Pittsburgh over visiting Chicago.

REDS 3, BREWERS 0 Yasiel Puig homered for the second consecutive game and host Cincinnati overcame the loss of second baseman Scooter Gennett to a groin injury, holding on for a victory over Milwaukee.

BRAVES 9, PHILLIES 2 Josh Donaldson and Austin Riley hit three-run home runs off Nick Pivetta and Atlanta beat visiting Philadelphia.

GIANTS 7, PADRES 5 Evan Longoria and Alex Dickerson hit consecutive home runs in the third inning and San Francisco scored four runs in the sixth to beat host San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 7-9, TIGERS 5-6 Dylan Cease threw five innings in a winning major league debut, and host Chicago beat Detroit in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. In the second game, Jose Abreu hit a three-run home run in the 12th inning, and Yoan Moncada and Ryan Cordell each went deep twice as Chicago swept.

BLUE JAYS 6, RED SOX 3 Danny Jansen and Brandon Drury each hit two-run home runs and Toronto beat visiting Boston.

ORIOLES 9, RAYS 6 Renato Nunez hit a three-run home run to complete a six-run ninth inning, and Baltimore held on to beat host Tampa Bay.

ANGELS 6, RANGERS 2 Mike Trout homered twice and Jaime Barria struck out a career-high eight batters in five innings as visiting Los Angeles beat Texas.

INDIANS 4, ROYALS 0 Mike Clevinger pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Carlos Santana and Roberto Perez went deep, and Cleveland beat host Kansas City.

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 5, METS 1 Domingo German pitched six sharp innings in his return from injury, Didi Gregorius and Gio Urshela hit consecutive home runs, and the Yankees beat the Mets in a Subway Series game.

ASTROS 4, ROCKIES 2 Wade Miley tossed six strong innings and Yuli Gurriel and Alex Bregman homered to lead Houston over host Colorado.

Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington 3, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 7, San Diego 5

Arizona at LA Dodgers, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago White Sox 7-9, Detroit 5-6

Second game — 12 innings

Toronto 6, Boston 3

Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 6

LA Angels 6, Texas 2

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0

Minnesota at Oakland, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

NY Yankees 5, NY Mets 1

Houston 4, Colorado 2

St. Louis at Seattle, (n)

Sports on 07/04/2019