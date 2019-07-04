Suit reopened against officer in boy's killing

A federal appeals court on Wednesday reinstated a lawsuit filed in 2017 against Benton police by the parents of a suicidal 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed while complying with an officer's order to move a gun away from his head.

In March of 2018, Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Miller granted the city's motion to dismiss the lawsuit that Keagan Schweikle's parents, Piper Partridge and Dominic Schweikle, had filed against the city, officer Kyle Ellison and its police chief at the time, Kirk Lane.

Filed by Little Rock attorney Rick Holiman and Los Angeles attorney Mark Geragos, the lawsuit alleged that Ellison used excessive force when he fired three shots at Schweikle as he stood on a bank facing the river and holding a gun in his right hand after threatening to shoot himself.

Miller said that after Ellison ordered Schweikle to drop the gun and the boy moved it away from his head, the intention behind his actions was ambiguous, leaving the officer little choice but to shoot. Miller noted, "Keagan could have quickly pointed the gun at Ellison and opened fire almost instantaneously. ... Ellison had a right to protect himself."

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis said Wednesday that Miller ruled on the matter too early in the process.

In an opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Duane Benton of Kansas City, Mo., the panel said that while taking the facts in the lawsuit as true, as judges are required to do in the early stages of a lawsuit facing dismissal, "Keagan simply began to move the gun away from his head," "was shot as he began to move the gun away from his head, per Ellison's orders to 'drop the gun,'" and, "never pointed the gun at officers."

"On these facts, no reasonable officer could conclude that a compliant individual posed an immediate threat," the panel concluded.

They quoted Miller's conclusion that it would have "been nearly impossible for Ellison to tell whether Keagan was moving the gun away from his head to comply with Ellison's order or if he was re-positioning the gun to aim it at the officers."

But that conclusion, the panel said, "does not accept the facts in the complaint as true and draw all reasonable inferences in favor of the non-moving party."

The case was dismissed before either side had begun the discovery process, in which additional facts are gathered. Often, once discovery is complete, a defendant will file a motion for summary judgment asking a judge to throw out a case based on the legal arguments alone, noting that no disputed facts exist for a jury to sort out.

The panel -- which also included U.S. circuit judges Michael Melloy of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Bobby Shepherd of El Dorado -- said in its 10-page opinion that "The key is whether Ellison's actions were objectively reasonable in light of the facts and circumstances confronting him."

Benton cited case law on that issue from the 8th Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court, noting, "Keagan was not suspected of a crime. He was not actively resisting arrest or attempting to flee. He was, however, armed, suicidal, and under the influence of cough syrup and possibly marijuana."

The opinion added, "Keagan had to move the gun to comply with Ellison's commands. The complaint does not tell the direction or speed Keagan moved the gun, how far he moved it before Ellison shot him, or the timing of the facts. The complaint does not give Ellison's views."

Holiman said Wednesday that when he told Schweikle's parents that the lawsuit is moving forward again, "They broke down in tears. They're ecstatic."

Holiman added, "We think it's the right decision."

Arkansas Municipal League attorney Jenna Adams, who represented the defendants in March during oral arguments before the panel in Fayetteville, said they have 14 days to decide whether to seek a rehearing before the entire 8th Circuit and "we're still considering whether to do that."

She declined to comment further.

Schweikle's mother, Partridge, had called police for help on the morning of Oct. 17, 2016, saying her son had gone into the woods near their home with a gun, possibly under the influence of cough syrup, after getting suspended from school earlier in the day. She told a 911 dispatcher that her son was depressed but wasn't going to hurt anyone but himself.

Ellison, who is no longer with the department, was among several officers dispatched to the scene. Using a police dog, he found Keagan standing on a bank of the Saline River, and asked him to show his hands.

According to the 8th Circuit opinion, Schweikle turned slightly to his right. Ellison saw the gun in Schweikle's right hand, drew his gun and ordered Schweikle to drop the gun. Without speaking, Schweikle instead raised the gun to his right temple. Ellison repeatedly ordered the boy to drop the gun. Schweikle remained silent. As he began moving the gun away from his head, Ellison fired three shots. Two hit Schweikle, killing him.

In dismissing the case 16 months ago, Miller acknowledged the parents' arguments that Schweikle didn't point the gun at officers or discharge it, and that he was shot as he was pulling the gun away from his head, seeming to comply with Ellison's order.

Even if that is precisely what happened, Miller said, "the use of lethal force was objectively reasonable under the circumstances." He said the defendants were protected by qualified immunity, which shields an officer from personal liability when he believes his conduct complies with the law.

Miller said that lethal force may not be used when a suspect poses no immediate threat to an officer or others, but that he believed "it was objectively reasonable for Ellison to use deadly force given the totality of the circumstances."

In an interview with a reporter in 2017, Partridge said she feared her son was suicidal and was on her way to take him to a hospital that day when she realized she had left her purse and insurance card at home. She said that when she drove home to get her purse, Schweikle told her he was going for a walk. When she caught up with him and saw him sitting on a bench near a wooded area, she said, she saw him pull a 9mm pistol out of his pocket and put it to his head, prompting her call to 911.

