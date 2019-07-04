Officer who shot black man avoids cell

MIAMI -- Former North Miami police officer Jonathon Aledda avoided a prison sentence Wednesday in the 2016 shooting of an unarmed black man who was caring for an autistic man. Police said that at the time of the shooting that the autistic man was playing with a toy truck that resembled a gun.

Aledda, who was fired from his job Tuesday, was sentenced to one year of administrative probation, 100 hours of community service and must write a 2,500-word essay on communication and weapon discharges.

Judge Alan Fine also ruled to withhold adjudication in the case, meaning Aledda's conviction will not appear on his criminal record.

After Aledda's first trial ended with a hung jury, last month a different jury convicted Aledda, 33, of misdemeanor culpable negligence for his role in the nonfatal shooting July 18, 2016, of Charles Kinsey, a behavorial therapist. The jury acquitted him of two felony counts of attempted manslaughter.

Aledda was responding to a call of a man attempting suicide with a gun. Police found Arnaldo Rios Soto, then 26, sitting in the street with a silver toy truck. Kinsey, who was recorded on a cellphone lying on the road with his arms up, attempted to tell police that Rios Soto was not a threat. Aledda did not hear him and fired three rounds in Rios Soto's direction, striking Kinsey in the leg.

Judge blocks Ohio fetal heartbeat law

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A federal judge Wednesday temporarily blocked an Ohio law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, siding with abortion clinics that had argued that the law would effectively end the procedure in the state.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett halts the enforcement starting July 11. A fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they're pregnant.

Ohio is among a dozen states that have considered similar legislation this year, as abortion opponents have pursued a national anti-abortion strategy to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Courts already have blocked substantially similar laws in Kentucky and Mississippi. Abortion providers also have sued in Alabama and Georgia.

Barrett said it is his opinion that Planned Parenthood and abortion clinics represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and other civil-rights attorneys that sued to stop the law "are certain to succeed on the merits of their claim that (the bill) is unconstitutional on its face."

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed the Ohio law in April, after predecessor John Kasich, a fellow Republican, twice vetoed it.

His spokesman, Dan Tierney said: "Gov. DeWine has long believed that this issue would ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court."

Suspect in fatal trail knifing ruled unfit

ABINGDON, Va. -- A Massachusetts man accused of fatally stabbing a hiker on the Appalachian Trail has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial.

James Jordan was returned to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday after U.S. District Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent found that he is not mentally fit for trial.

The 30-year-old Jordan, from West Yarmouth, Mass., is charged with murder and assault with intent to commit murder in the May 11 knife attack on two hikers on the Appalachian Trail in southwestern Virginia.

Ronald Sanchez Jr., 43, of Oklahoma, died after being stabbed several times, and a female hiker was seriously hurt. Authorities have not identified the woman.

City orders inquiry into mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- The Virginia Beach City Council has ordered an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding a recent mass shooting that killed 12 people.

News outlets reported that the council unanimously voted Tuesday to have the city auditor hire an independent contractor to investigate gunman DeWayne Craddock. The investigation will analyze Craddock's employment and workplace history, city policies and how to prevent similar violence.

The city engineer opened fire in his work building on May 31, the same day he submitted his resignation notice. He killed 12 people and wounded several others before he was gunned down by police.

The resolution calls for the inquiry to start as soon as the contract is awarded, which it says will happen no later than Aug. 15.

