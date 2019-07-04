Trade truce sends stocks to new highs

In this July 1, 2019, file photo trader Vincent Napolitano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK -- Investors extended a rally through a holiday-shortened day and pushed the Dow Jones industrial average to a record close on Wednesday. Other major indexes also closed at record highs.

The rally comes after a slight easing of trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Both nations have agreed to refrain from new tariffs while they open a new round of negotiations. The development relieved some pressure on the market, though the trade war still looms over global economic growth.

"We've seen continued doubt and worry over this bull market for a decade now, yet it continues to defy all skeptics," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist for LPL Financial. "The bottom line is the dual benefit of both fiscal and monetary policy should help extend this business cycle potentially much longer than many expect."

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 179.32 points, or 0.7%, to close at 26,966, eclipsing a record high of 26,828.39 set on Oct. 3.

The S&P 500 rose 22.81 points, or 0.8%, to close at 2,995.82. The third record- high close in as many days also pushed the index closer to breaching the 3,000 mark.

Technology stocks led the gains, helping the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite join the record-breaking club. The Nasdaq rose 61.14 points, or 0.8%, to 8,170.23.

"Clearly, the trade truce with China has been a catalyst for the market even though there remain uncertainties," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Technology companies, which tend to do a lot of business with China, have been particularly sensitive to the trade war between the U.S. and China. The sector has been broadly higher this week.

Shares of cybersecurity software company Symantec surged 13.6% and did much of the heavy lifting on Wednesday as media reports suggest it is considering a sale to chipmaker Broadcom. Microsoft and Apple also made gains.

A broad mix of health care companies lifted that sector. Johnson & Johnson rose 1.5% and Merck rose 1.6%.

Communications and Internet companies were also among the biggest gainers, with strong pushes from Facebook and Netflix.

Tesla rose 4.6% after telling investors that it delivered more electric cars in the second quarter than any three-month period in its history. The upbeat trading comes as the electric-car manufacturer struggles to meet production promises and to consistently make money.

Every sector in the S&P 500 made gains.

The records are adding to a yearlong rally. The S&P 500 is up more than 19% so far, while the Dow is up more than 15%. The Nasdaq is now up 23% for the year.

The market will be closed today for the Independence Day holiday.

Investors will be on the lookout for the government's closely watched monthly jobs report scheduled for Friday. The results of that report likely will be a factor in the Federal Reserve's meeting later this month. The central bank has already said it is prepared to cut rates to shore up the U.S. economy if trade disputes crimp growth.

"The market is going to expect a rate cut if there is a weak report," Krosby said.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.95% from 1.97% Tuesday.

In commodities trading, benchmark crude oil rose $1.09 to settle at $57.34 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose $1.42 to close at $63.82 a barrel.

The Dow will reach a record-high if the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates and Congress approves President Donald Trump's new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact, according to White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

"We'll get to 30,000 on the Dow if we pass USMCA, we cut interest rates and we move forward with the Trump-growth agenda," Navarro said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Wednesday.

The nation is in a legitimate "trade dispute" with China, not a trade war, and those negotiations are "back on track," Navarro said.

"We're going to the negotiating table and, from an investor's point of view, I think this is very bullish," he said.

Uncertainty over U.S. trade conflicts and signs of a slowing global economy have led many S&P 500 companies to lower expectations for how much profit they made in the spring.

Wall Street projects that overall S&P 500 company earnings for the April-June quarter fell 2.6% from a year earlier, according to FactSet. As recently as the end of March, earnings were forecast to be down only 0.5%.

This sets up the possibility for the first back-to-back decline in overall quarterly earnings for S&P 500 companies in three years.

"This has been one of the most negative quarters in terms of guidance we've seen since the end of the financial crisis," said Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen.

The second-quarter profit outlook has waned as the U.S. escalated its trade conflict with China, setting off a new round of tariffs in May. The two nations have raised tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of each other's goods in their dispute over U.S. complaints about China's technology ambitions.

The May escalation fueled concerns on Wall Street that the dispute would hinder global growth and hamper corporate earnings, especially for technology companies and large multinationals that do a lot of business overseas.

A recent truce in the trade war and the resumption of trade negotiations came too late to have an impact on the overall dimmer second-quarter earnings forecast.

Of the 113 S&P 500 companies that have given an outlook on their April-June results, 87 issued negative earnings guidance and the rest issued positive guidance, according to FactSet. Put another way, 77% of the companies that provided guidance have lowered the bar on their results, above the five-year average of 70%.

That's a moderate cause for concern for investors, said Kate Warne, chief investment strategist at Edward Jones.

"It says one of the supports we've seen for the continuation of the bull market is getting weaker," Warne said.

Information for this article was contributed by Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga of The Associated Press; and by Vildana Hajric, Jeremy Herron, Reade Pickert and Josh Wingrove of Bloomberg News.

