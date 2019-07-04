'Very interesting' character on Laugh-In

Arte Johnson, a comic actor who won an Emmy for playing a diverse troupe of characters on the groundbreaking comedy show Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, died on Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 90.

His death was announced by a spokesman, Harlan Boll, who said Johnson had bladder and prostate cancer.

A diminutive, bespectacled man with sandy hair, Johnson summoned everything from manic energy to an old man's tired shuffle in films and television shows of the 1950s and '60s. But he was largely unknown until he became part of a cast that included Goldie Hawn, Lily Tomlin, Ruth Buzzi and Alan Sues on Laugh-In, the manic and at times surreal sketch-comedy show that inspired later successes like Saturday Night Live.

After opening with patter between the hosts, the comedy team of Dan Rowan and Dick Martin, each week's episode quickly degenerated into a torrent of humor both physical and topical, punctuated by often groan-inducing jokes, surprise guest stars (including, on one memorable occasion, Richard Nixon), catchphrases and brief shots of dancers in bikinis.

Johnson was a one-man ensemble, delivering lines that might otherwise fall flat in more accents than a United Nations ambassadors meeting. His characters included Tyrone Horneigh, a lascivious old man who accosted a woman played by Buzzi with amorous one-liners; Rosmenko, a Russian with tortured syntax; and Rabbi Shankar, a blissed-out guru.

But his most popular character was probably Wolfgang Busch, a helmeted German soldier (named after his brother-in-law) who would peer through bushes at the end of a sketch before slowly uttering, "Very interesting," often followed by a qualifier like "but stupid" or "but not very funny." The phrase was so popular that Johnson recorded a song, "Very Interesting," with Buzzi.

Johnson said he never got tired of saying "Very interesting," even though he had repeated the phrase for years.

"It was really so important to my career," he said. "I had no problem with it."

Arthur Stanton Eric Johnson was born on Jan. 20, 1929, in Benton Harbor, Mich.

He later lived in Chicago, where he earned a bachelor's degree in radio journalism from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign in 1949. After moving to New York, he auditioned on a whim and got a small uncredited part in the Broadway musical Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

He married Gisela Busch in 1968. She survives him, as does his brother, Coslough, a comedy writer who won an Emmy for his work on Laugh-In.

Metro on 07/04/2019