1 critically injured in shooting near UALR, police say

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 9:38 a.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

One person suffered critical injuries early Friday after being shot near the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus, police said.

Little Rock police said multiple people were traveling in a vehicle near the school's campus in the 3200 block of Fair Park Boulevard when someone fired several shots at them around 3 a.m.

The victim was reported to be in critical but stable condition on Friday morning.

Witnesses in the vehicle reportedly told police they didn't know who shot at them.

Police said they do not have a description of the shooter.

Comments

  • Packman
    July 5, 2019 at 10:31 a.m.

    Going out on a limb here but I would guess the shooter wasn’t a member of the NRA.

