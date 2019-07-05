13th county added to disaster-aid list

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has added Lincoln County to the list of counties approved for disaster assistance related to storms and flooding that began in May.

FEMA officials said Wednesday that Lincoln County residents looking for help can visit the disaster-recovery center in Desha County.

Heavy rains produced record flooding in the state, especially along the Arkansas River.

Lincoln County is the 13th county to be designated for state and federal help. The other counties are Arkansas, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Faulkner, Jefferson, Logan, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell.

Residents and business owners in the counties can check to see if they are eligible for disaster assistance from state, federal and volunteer organizations by visiting disasterassistance.gov/get-assistance/find-assistance.

Metro on 07/05/2019