3 teens who escaped Arkansas facility recaptured in Texas, officials say

Authorities arrested three teenagers early Friday more than a day after they escaped from a western Arkansas juvenile facility.

The Sebastian County sheriff's office said the boys broke free of the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center on Wednesday night and stole a vehicle nearby.

Texas law enforcement reportedly pursued the vehicle before they arrested the teens in Texarkana, Texas, around 3 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's office. They face felony charges.

It's the third time in the past year that inmates have broken out of the center, the sheriff's office said.

In May, officials reported that four teenagers broke out of the facility by scaling a fence and later stealing a car.

The sheriff's office said it could not release the identities of the teenagers in any of the escapes because of their ages.