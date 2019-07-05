4 found dead in Northwest Arkansas home

FILE - A welcome sign in Gravette is shown in this file photo.

GRAVETTE -- Four people were found dead in a home Friday in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

Gravette police said they would not release the names nor ages of the people found in the home on Crossover Road. A news conference with more detail may be held Saturday, said Capt. Chris Kelley with the Gravette Police Department.

Kelley said police received a call about 3:30 p.m. today reporting a man barricaded in a home, but when officers arrived, the realized it was much more serious and called for help. Officers from both the Benton County sheriff's office and the Arkansas State Police were at the home this afternoon.

Kelley added police believe the call reporting a shooting was made by one of the people found in the home.