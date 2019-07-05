Arkansas man pleads guilty to felony battery of 70-year-old over Baggo game

An Arkansas man who assaulted a 70-year-old last summer during a confrontation over a Baggo game pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony battery charge in Garland County Circuit Court.

Jason Brent Smotherman, 46, pleaded guilty to second-degree battery and was sentenced to six years' probation and ordered to complete an anger management course within a year. He was also fined $3,500 and ordered to pay $420 in court costs and $80 in restitution to the victim.

A court order barring Smotherman from any contact with the victim previously issued in Garland County District Court will remain in effect.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim filed a battery report with the Garland County sheriff's office on June 23, 2018, stating he and his family were playing Baggo on the Grand Cayman boat dock at Brady Mountain Harbor in Royal.

He said a person known to him as Jason Smotherman approached and confronted him about the game being played on the dock. The victim said that Smotherman later struck him in the face and pushed him against a handrail.

The victim reportedly suffered pain in his right side from the assault and was later taken by private vehicle to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs for treatment. Medical records obtained by sheriff's investigators indicate the victim sustained a closed fracture to a right rib.

After further investigation, a warrant was issued for Smotherman's arrest on Sept. 18 and he turned himself in on Sept. 24. He was released later that same day on $2,500 bond and initially pleaded not guilty to the charge on Feb. 5.