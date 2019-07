Arkansas Travelers schedule

All times Central and subject to change

JULY

DATE OPPONENT TIME

5 Springfield 7:10 p.m.

6 Springfield 6:10 p.m.

7 Springfield 6:10 p.m.

8 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

9 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

10 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

11 at Springfield 7:10 p.m.

12 at Springfield 7:10 p.m.

13 at Springfield 6:10 p.m.

14 at Springfield 6:10 p.m.

15 Off

16 Midland 7:10 p.m.

17 Midland 7:10 p.m.

18 Midland 7:10 p.m.

19 Frisco 7:10 p.m.

20 Frisco 6:10 p.m.

21 Frisco 6:10 p.m.

22 Frisco 7:10 p.m.

23 Off

24 at Midland 6:30 p.m.

25 at Midland 7 p.m.

26 at Midland 7 p.m.

27 at Frisco 7:05 p.m.

28 at Frisco 6:05 p.m.

29 at Frisco 7:05 p.m.

30 at Frisco 7:05 p.m.

AUGUST

1 Springfield 7:10 p.m.

2 Springfield 7:10 p.m.

3 Springfield 6:10 p.m.

4 Springfield 6:10 p.m.

5 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

6 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

7 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

8 at Springfield 7:10 p.m.

9 at Springfield 7:10 p.m.

10 at Springfield 6:10 p.m.

11 at Springfield 6:10 p.m.

12 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

13 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

14 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

15 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

16 at Springfield 7:10 p.m.

17 at Springfield 6:10 p.m.

18 at Springfield 4:10 p.m.

19 Off

20 Corpus Christi 7:10 p.m.

21 Corpus Christi 7:10 p.m.

22 Corpus Christi 7:10 p.m.

23 Amarillo 7:10 p.m.

24 Amarillo 6:10 p.m.

25 Amarillo 2:10 p.m.

26 at Corpus Christi 6:15 p.m.

27 at Corpus Christi 6:15 p.m.

28 at Corpus Christi 6:15 p.m.

29 at Corpus Christi 6:15 p.m.

30 at Amarillo 7:05 p.m.

31 at Amarillo 7:05 p.m.

SEPTEMBER

1 at Amarillo 6:05 p.m.

2 at Amarillo 1:05 p.m.

