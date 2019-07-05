Busch Classic observes 40 years

The Busch Softball Classic is celebrating its 40th year of existence this weekend in central Arkansas.

"This is a milestone year for us," tournament founder Clint Albright said.

One of the nation's largest softball tournaments, this year's Busch Classic will have 180 teams from 15 states. States represented in the tournament include Arkansas, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Virginia and Washington.

Games will be held at the Sherwood Sports Complex, Burns Park in North Little Rock and Dupree Park in Jacksonville.

There are six divisions in the tournament -- Men's Major, C, D and E, and the Women's Major and D divisions.

The home run derby is scheduled for 5 p.m. today at Field 12 at the Sherwood Sports Complex. The derby will be $20 for 10 pitches/7 swings and players are allowed one re-buy for $10. Last year's home run derby was held after 8 p.m., in an effort to move it into what Albright called "prime time." But Albright and his staff opted to move the derby up to its typical time since some of the tournament's games will begin at 7 p.m.

The Busch Classic began in 1980 at Junior Deputy Baseball Complex in Little Rock, then moved to Interstate Park. In 2002, the tournament moved from Interstate Park to Sherwood Sports Complex.

With the tournament in its 40th year, there are now three sites, a far cry from the Junior Deputy days.

"We hate turning teams away," Albright said. "We tried to ramp up our field space, so we have more field availability.

"It spreads us thin, but we've got a great team of people."

Albright said he and his wife Marla have enjoyed running the Busch Classic. They've welcomed the Wounded Warriors softball team as well as having a battle of the sexes and battle of the ages competition over the history of the tournament.

"Each year, we've tried to make it so much bigger," Albright said.

Albright said part of the tournament's success is based on how he and his staff have attempted to keep it fresh.

"We would never sit still. We would never do the same thing," Albright said. "We would do something new. Some things are traditional and some things are new. If you come year after year, you'll know.

"It seems to have worked out."

