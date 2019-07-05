Police Beat

Post impales driver during crash in NLR

A man was impaled by a fence post Thursday afternoon when his car ran onto a front lawn in North Little Rock, a police spokesman said.

Officer Carmen Helton said a man was fighting with his girlfriend Thursday and got into his car and drove off. He lost control of the car, which became briefly airborne and crashed into a front yard, a carport and finally a fence on Frank Street, according to police.

A fence post went through the car's windshield, impaling the driver, Helton said. The man, whom police did not immediately identify, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Gunman calls out 'Blood,' opens fire

Police are investigating a shooting in Little Rock that happened after a gunman approached a young man who was wearing a red hat and referred to the teen as a "Blood," authorities said.

Vincent Tyler, 18, was shot in his left upper back and right lower leg about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at 8600 Doyle Springs Road, according to a Little Rock police report. That area is north of Baseline Road between Geyer Springs Road and Scott Hamilton Drive.

Police wrote that Tyler said he was backing an SUV out of a driveway when a person he didn't know approached, "observed him wearing a red hat and stated 'what's up, Blood?'"

A 17-year-old passenger in the vehicle was unhurt. No suspect had been identified in the case as of Thursday evening, the report said.

Tyler's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Gunfire episodes in LR hurt 2 people

At least two people were hit by gunfire in separate cases late Wednesday and early Thursday in Little Rock, police said.

Officers were sent to an apartment at 7515 Geyer Springs Road shortly early Thursday, just after midnight Wednesday, and found 20-year-old Michael Rigle with a gunshot wound in his leg, according to a police report.

A woman in the residence reportedly told investigators that Rigle "stepped outside to talk to some friends" and returned with the gunshot wound. Rigle told police that he didn't know the shooter and couldn't provide a description, the report said.

Police also were sent about 11 p.m. Wednesday to UAMS Medical Center, where they spoke with 18-year-old Jerrice Stout. According to a report, Stout told investigators that he was sitting in a vehicle in the 1300 block of West Charles Bussey Avenue when he was shot in the face and arm.

No suspects were identified in either shooting.

Children in homes where bullets strike

Two homes with children inside were shot overnight Wednesday in Little Rock, though police said no one was injured in either shooting.

Little Rock police were sent to a ShotSpotter activation site near 2010 S. Pine St., where they found shell casings and a home where the window had been shot, a police report said. A 1-year-old child and two adults were inside at the time of the shooting.

ShotSpotter is a system that uses sensors to detect gunfire.

About 30 minutes later, a person at 2210 S. Pulaski St. said someone shot into the home, shattering a mirror, a police report said. Four adults and four children ages 11-14 were inside at the time of the shooting.

In the street, officers found shell casings from at least two weapons, the report said.

No suspects were identified in either shooting.

