Eastern Arkansas police investigating woman's death

Authorities in eastern Arkansas said Friday they're investigating a woman's death after police found her near a street suffering from major injuries.

West Memphis police said they responded sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning at the intersection of 11th and East Broadway Street.

Officials said detectives have been trying to determine whether the woman was pushed from or hit by a vehicle.

Authorities identified the woman as 33-year-old Nyshida Johnson.

Medical crews brought her to a hospital where she later died, police said.

No arrests appear to have been made.