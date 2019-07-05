Edman's 2-run single in 7th good enough for Cards

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman is shown in this photo.

SEATTLE -- Tommy Edman barely missed a go-ahead home run for the second consecutive game. A two-run single to score what proved to be the winning run was good enough this time.

Matt Wieters and Dexter Fowler homered, Edman came through with another key hit, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Edman put the Cardinals in front for the second consecutive day with a two-run single in the seventh. Edman connected for a pinch-hit three-run home run during St. Louis' five-run ninth in a 5-2 victory Wednesday night. He nearly went deep again, watching his drive down the right field line for a potential grand slam on Thursday hook foul at the last moment. Rather than be bothered by the long strike, Edman worked a nine-pitch at-bat and capitalized with a single to put the Cardinals in front.

Wieters hit a solo shot in the third inning and Fowler added a two-run drive in the fourth. Daniel Ponce de Leon got his first major league victory, and Carlos Martinez worked the ninth for his third save. The Cardinals took two of three in the rare interleague series.

St. Louis starter Michael Wacha was charged with 4 runs and 6 hits in 31/3 innings, but the Cardinals bullpen was solid for the second consecutive game. Ponce de Leon (1-0) allowed one baserunner in 22/3 innings. Andrew Miller worked out of a jam in the eighth before Martinez finished.

J.P. Crawford and Tim Beckham homered for the Mariners, who have dropped six of seven. All-Star Daniel Vogelbach added a run-scoring single.

Seattle wasted a chance to tie the game in the eighth. The inning started with Mallex Smith hitting a liner that deflected off John Gant's leg for a base hit. Miller then replaced Gant, and a single by Domingo Santana and a wild pitch put runners at second and third with one out.

Miller escaped the threat by striking out Vogelbach and Omar Narvaez, and got a big assist from Wieters keeping a spiked pitch to Narvaez from going to the backstop.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 8, ROYALS 4 Francisco Lindor drove in three runs, Jose Ramirez homered twice and Cleveland rallied to beat host Kansas City.

TIGERS 11, WHITE SOX 5 Niko Goodrum hit a two-run home run during the Tigers' five-run sixth inning, and visiting Detroit beat Chicago.

ATHLETICS 7, TWINS 2 Marcus Semien hit a grand slam in the eighth after his tying solo home run leading off the fifth, Chris Herrmann had a career-high four hits and host Oakland beat Minnesota.

YANKEES 8, RAYS 4 (10) DJ LeMahieu hit a tiebreaking two-run single, Gary Sanchez had a long three-run home run in the 10th inning, and visiting New York beat Tampa Bay.

RED SOX 8, BLUE JAYS 7 Pinch-hitter Marco Hernandez hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning and Boston beat host Toronto.

RANGERS 9, ANGELS 3 Lance Lynn matched the major league lead with his 11th victory and Texas avoided a series sweep with a victory over visiting Los Angeles.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 2 Anthony Rendon hit his 20th home run and knocked in the go-ahead run to help host Washington sweep Miami.

REDS 1, BREWERS 0 Luis Castillo struck out nine while pitching one-hit ball into the eighth inning, leading Cincinnati over visiting Milwaukee.

CUBS 11, PIRATES 3 Kris Bryant hit his 17th home run and Chicago routed host Pittsburgh to stop a four-game losing streak.

BRAVES 12, PHILLIES 6 Dansby Swanson hit two home runs and drove in five runs, and Atlanta rallied from a first-inning, four-run deficit to beat visiting Philadelphia.

DODGERS 5, PADRES 1 Hyun-Jin Ryu tossed six scoreless innings, All-Star Cody Bellinger hit his 30th home run, and host Los Angeles beat San Diego.

