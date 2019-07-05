Ex-officer's battery trial closes with a hung jury

The felony battery trial of a former Cherokee Village police officer has ended in a mistrial.

Joshua Trivitt, 45, of Agnos was charged with first-degree battery in the Nov. 12, 2016, arrest of Randell Veazie of Ash Flat, who was 39 years old at the time.

Veazie suffered a broken nose, a broken and dislocated jawbone, and deep cuts after he was "body slammed" by Trivitt, according to court filings.

The jurors deliberated for about an hour Tuesday before telling Sharp County Circuit Judge Harold Erwin that they were deadlocked, said John "Jack" McQuary, special prosecutor in the case.

"I take responsibility for it because I was not able to convince all 12 jurors of his guilt of battery in the first degree," McQuary said.

Trivitt was initially charged with second-degree battery. McQuary said he offered Trivitt a plea deal, but Trivitt didn't accept it. On Monday, McQuary amended the charges from second-degree to first-degree battery, which is a more serious offense.

"First-degree battery means you basically, purposely caused serious physical injury, generally meaning broken bones and protracted disfigurement, which is definitely what Mr. Veazie received," McQuary said Wednesday.

"We actually put on his plastic surgeon to let the jury understand that 'No, he's not going to get better from this' and that it will be with him for the rest of his life," McQuary said.

McQuary said he is prepared to retry the case.

"What we will do is I will contact the court and get a new court date for this," he said. "To me, it's well worth having another trial."

McQuary said people have trouble thinking of police officers as criminals.

"We cannot in our society have our law enforcement officers breaking the law," he said. "As I told the jury, we want to love our policemen. Who else are you going to call when you really need someone? However no one is above the law."

Chad Green of North Little Rock, Trivitt's attorney, said the plea deal would have sent his client to prison for three years. Green said he will serve as Trivitt's attorney if the case goes back to trial.

"Any time that my client is not convicted it's a good day, but we certainly wanted a not-guilty verdict," Green said Wednesday. "I don't think that officer Trivitt violated the law. ... There's no proof beyond a reasonable doubt that my client caused the broken jaw. My client was justified in using force."

Green said Veazie's history of attacking police officers came out during the trial, which began Monday.

"He served five years in prison in Florida for battery and assault against police officers," Green said. "In 2014, he was convicted of theft of a police car out of Sharp County. [Ash Flat] officer Colton Wilson testified about numerous instances in which he's had to fight with Mr. Veazie. Mr. Wilson stated that in his experience Mr. Veazie was likely to blow up out of nowhere and want to fight with police officers."

According to a probable-cause arrest affidavit, Lynnette Veazie, Randell's wife, called police because he was "acting up" and she wanted him out of the residence. When interviewed a month later, Lynnette Veazie told investigators she had called 911 "to get Randell some help" after he returned home from drinking.

Randell Veazie was handcuffed shortly after officers arrived on the night of Nov. 12, 2016. He was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance, but those charges were later dismissed.

Lynnette Veazie told investigators that Trivitt "body slammed" her husband to the kitchen floor.

Green said that during the trial, four police officers testified that they were in the Veazies' residence and Trivitt didn't body-slam him in the kitchen.

"At trial, Mr. Veazie and Mrs. Veazie said my client slammed him to the kitchen floor," Green said. "Every officer who testified at trial said my client never took him to the kitchen floor."

But witnesses saw Trivitt body-slam Veazie outside the residence.

Richard Craig Wiles, a "ride along" with an Ash Flat police officer, told investigators that Veazie was attempting to head-butt and kick Trivitt while the officer was trying to put Veazie in a patrol car.

"Wiles stated Trivitt ordered Veazie numerous times to stop," according to the affidavit. "Wiles stated Trivitt had to forcefully take Veazie to the ground."

Afterward, there was blood on Veazie, according to the affidavit.

Jack Lowe, a Sharp County deputy who assisted with the arrest, said Trivitt body-slammed Veazie so hard that Lowe "felt the impact ... in his feet," according to the affidavit from Special Agent David Moss of the Arkansas State Police.

Green said Veazie weighed 184 pounds, according to court filings. Green estimated that Trivitt weighed about 280 pounds at the time of the incident.

Trivitt told investigators that Veazie spit on him three times during the arrest.

"Trivitt stated he then took Veazie to the ground over his hip and in a right-to-left direction," Moss wrote.

Veazie told investigators that he didn't spit on Trivitt but he couldn't remember much about the arrest after being body-slammed.

While being transported to a hospital, Veazie began kicking the windows of the police car, so Wilson stopped in a parking lot to put leg restraints on Veazie, according to the affidavit.

While Wilson was dragging him out of the car, Veazie's chin hit the pavement or part of the car causing a gash, according to court filings.

