Free watch party set at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium for World Cup final. Here's what to bring:

LEFT: War Memorial Stadium is shown in a file photo. RIGHT: United States' Kelley O Hara heads the ball during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The city of Little Rock will host a viewing party for the final match of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

The match begins at 10 a.m., with Team USA taking on the Netherlands.

The watch party at War Memorial Stadium is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to bring blankets or lawn chairs to view the game from the field, and to wear shoes and not cleats.

Entry through Gate 1 will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the watch party will last until 12:30 p.m. Concessions will be sold.