Happy birthday. Tender loving care is an exchange that must be cultivated. You'll be brilliant at it this sort of give and take and will be rewarded with what can only occur with the pure joy that comes of people learning each other over time.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're careful not to make things about you that shouldn't be. Sometimes, even things that are given, said and done directly to you are actually not about you. Wisdom helps you separate your role from your true self.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's like your life is perfectly sized for certain manner of living and then when one thing changes -- a visit, travel, an event -- the basics of self-care go out the window. It's better when exercise and time to yourself is a higher priority.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Being satisfied doesn't always come naturally. Some find it easier than others. To get satisfied when you're not requires that you notice and allow yourself to be influenced by an entirely different set of factors.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There's nothing telling you what you must decide. It's entirely up to you. But don't let that paralyze you. There are a lot of ways to get it right. This isn't a case of getting it right. It's a case of recognizing what it is you most want to learn.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Though you don't mean to deceive anyone, and no one means to deceive you, there are dynamics in play that could call for a heightened version of personality. Pretending isn't just for children.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You will be in a competitive mood. It starts with knowing you can beat someone else and then realizing that the thing to beat is the status quo, or perhaps your own personal best.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The clandestine arrangement is the thing of Shakespearean comedy and tragedy alike. It's the infrastructure of surprise parties and coups. Secrets have power not to be taken lightly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Getting comfortable around different types of people will be the challenge of the day. Only the most confident and classy take this on, as the easier thing is to avoid those who are different.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The social lessons learned at an early age still apply. You can do it one of two ways. Either figure out who likes you and, if it's mutual, hang around that person. Or, you can figure out who you like first, which is the best way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There are easy things to interpret (most television and movies, typical design concepts, familiar faces) and then there are harder things (books, poetry, fine art and complicated people): All are completely worth it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You prefer to bring the big picture into being through a certain mental evenness. This requires you break large tasks down into small ones and then plot them with a reasonable schedule over time.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Some of the three scariest words in the English language are, "Can we talk?" While it's fine to let loved ones know how you feel, today it's also safe to assume that your actions have told them already and will continue to do so.

MovieStyle on 07/05/2019