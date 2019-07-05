HSU votes to accept $6M loan after president cites 'immediate need,' past-due accounts

Henderson State University President Glen Jones in shown in a file photo beside a screenshot of a letter approving a $6M loan to the university.

Board members for Henderson State University on Friday morning approved acceptance of a $6 million, zero-interest loan from the state after hearing President Glen Jones say the campus needs the money in part to pay overdue accounts with vendors.

"There is an immediate need," Jones told the board, which met via teleconference, listing two past-due accounts with vendor Sodexo totaling about $1.2 million. The company provides food and maintenance services.

Six members of the seven-person board voted to accept the loan, with trustee Creed Spann absent.

Discussion before the vote included questions for Jones about the availability of financial documents outlining a deficit for the just-closed fiscal year, which ended June 30. Jones said documents were not yet available.

The board voted to accept the loan and also to meet next Friday, choosing to gather ahead of a previously scheduled July 19 meeting.

The state's top finance official on Monday approved a loan from the state's Budget Stabilization Trust Fund, which must be repaid by June 30 of next year. It's the first such loan from the fund to a public higher education institution since 2009, when the University of Central Arkansas received one.