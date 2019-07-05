Missouri releases pot-sale sign-ups

ST. LOUIS — A retired cardiologist, an attorney with a high-profile law firm and a city councilman are among the more than 500 names on applications to sell medical marijuana in Missouri.

Missouri this week released the names of those who want to sell medical marijuana and the cities where they want to open businesses to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after a court sided with the newspaper in a lawsuit challenging the state’s efforts to keep the records secret.

Missouri has raked in more than $3.9 million in fees from applicants so far. The state anticipates it will license businesses by the end of the year. The industry is expected to top $100 million in sales by 2025.

Two groups already grow hemp, marijuana’s botanical cousin. Noah’s Arc Foundation and Beleaf Medical are the only two companies licensed by Missouri to grow the plant for production of CBD. Groups from outside Missouri applying for licensed marijuana operations come from Kansas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Arizona and Tennessee.