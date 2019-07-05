Nadal transcends kerfuffle, Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a shot Thursday during his 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) victory over Nick Kyrgios of Australia in second-round men’s singles action at Wimbledon.

WIMBLEDON, England -- Rafael Nadal was up near the Centre Court net when Nick Kyrgios smacked a booming forehand directly at the guy's midsection -- right at him, on purpose -- and earned a lengthy staredown in return.

Kyrgios didn't apologize, at the time or at his news conference -- for that or for berating the chair umpire or for spending time at a local pub the night before the match.

Rarely does Kyrgios offer regrets, for much of anything. Instead, he tends to double down. And yet it was Nadal who emerged from all of the tumult Thursday at Wimbledon to beat Kyrgios 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) in a second-round match boasting plenty of dramatics, a dose of animosity and delightful play by both men.

"I'm always willing to go out there and try and put on a show. I know people that bought a ticket today probably had a great day," said Kyrgios, 24, an Australian who is ranked 43rd. "At times today, I was looking around: This is Wimbledon, playing Rafa. ... But I'll probably wake up tomorrow [and] there will be something negative about it, for sure."

Kyrgios is capable of being as entertaining and befuddling a player as there is, and he showed why throughout this 3-hour-plus contest.

In the leadup to this meeting, Kyrgios joked that he didn't think "me and Rafa could go down to the Dog & Fox and have a beer together," referring to a nearby bar where Kyrgios was spotted Wednesday night. Nadal, 33, meanwhile, observed that he was "too old for all this stuff."

They could hardly be more different, something Kyrgios underlined after he lost despite producing a 58-44 advantage in winners, including 29 aces -- one a second serve at a tournament-high 143 mph and a pair that he hit with an underarm motion.

These two couldn't even agree on whether Kyrgios is capable of winning major championships.

Nadal's take? "With his talent and with his serve, he can win a Grand Slam, of course."

And Kyrgios' self-assessment? "I know what I'm capable of. Just depends. I'm a great tennis player, but I don't do the other stuff. I'm not the most professional guy. I won't train day in, day out. I won't show up every day. So there's a lot of things I need to improve on to get to that level that Rafa brings. ... But, no, at the moment I don't think I can contend for a Grand Slam."

Even a rare visit to No. 1 Court couldn't slow down Roger Federer on Thursday.

The eight-time champion beat British wild-card entry Jay Clarke 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2 to move into the third round. Clarke is only ranked No. 169 but held his own against Federer in the second set until the tiebreaker, when the Swiss star won four consecutive points to take a 5-2 lead. He then jumped out a 3-0 lead in the third set and broke again in the final game.

Last year, Federer lost his only match on No. 1 Court to Kevin Anderson in the quarterfinals after wasting a two-set lead. But he said the new roof over the stadium made it feel more like his usual surroundings.

"I really enjoyed myself on Court 1 today with the roof," Federer said. "I couldn't really tell if it was Centre Court or Court 1, actually."

Last year's semifinalist John Isner was knocked out in the second round, losing a five-setter to Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan.

The hard-serving American was one set away from the victory but lost 6-4, 6-7 (3), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 on No. 3 Court. Kukushkin broke in the opening game of the fifth set and held serve the rest of the way, converting his first match point when the ninth-seeded Isner sent a backhand long.

Steve Johnson of the United States won for the first time in five tries against a top-30 opponent at Wimbledon, getting past No. 25 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the third round.

Johnson, who is ranked 71st, had lost his past nine matches anywhere against men inside the ATP's top 30.

In the women's draw, former semifinalist Johanna Konta reached the third round with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Katerina Siniakova on Centre Court. The 19th-seeded Briton lost in the 2017 semifinals to Venus Williams, but this is only the second time she's been past the second round.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova overcame a shaky start to come back and defeat Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-2 and reach the third round.

The No. 7-seeded Kvitova was broken in the opening game and trailed 5-3 in the first set. Mladenovic served for that set at 5-4 and held three set points but failed to convert, double-faulting away her initial chance to close it out. Mladenovic later double-faulted twice more to get broken and make it 5-5.

Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty stretched her winning streak to 14 matches and reached Wimbledon's third round with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Alison Van Uytvanck.

Barty is coming off titles at the French Open and the Birmingham grass-court tuneup tournament. She never has been past the third round at the All England Club.

No. 9 Sloane Stephens of the United States and No. 15 Wang Qiang of China also advanced in straight sets.

Photo by AP/BEN CURTIS

Australia's Nick Kyrgios is shown at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Photo by AP/KRISTY WIGGLESWORTH

Nick Kyrgios of Australia argues with match umpire Damien Dumusois on Thursday during his fourset loss to Rafael Nadal.

Sports on 07/05/2019