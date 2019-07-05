Naturals trounce Drillers

TULSA, Okla. — Right-hander Ofreidy Gomez turned in his team-leading seventh quality start of the season and Gabriel Cancel drove in three as the Naturals celebrated the Fourth of July with a 7-2 win at ONEOK Field on Thursday night.

Trailing 2-0 in the first, Tulsa tied it up when Cristian Santana hit an RBI double and Omar Estevez scored on a groundout.

The Naturals took the lead in the sixth inning when Meibrys Viloria hit an RBI double, scoring Cancel.

NW Arkansas right-hander Ofreidy Gomez (5-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Parker Curry (1-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.

For the Drillers, Santana doubled and singled twice.

Cancel applied the final touches with a two-run shot in the ninth inning — his 14th of the season — moving him into a two-way tie for most in the Texas League. Cancel finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs pushing his season-total to 56, also tied for the top spot in the league.

Andres Sotillet kept the Naturals’ lead intact with two innings of shutout relief. He fanned three hitters, allowed one hit and walked one. He extended his scoreless inning streak to 14.1 innings, the best by any Naturals’ pitcher this season. Bryan Brickhouse made quick work of the Drillers in the ninth inning with a perfect inning and a strikeout.