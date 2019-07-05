GOLF

Piercy leads by 2

Scott Piercy went on a late birdie binge en route to a 9-under 62 and the first-round lead at the inaugural 3M Open at Blaine, Minn., on Thursday. Adam Hadwin and Hideki Matsuyama are each two shots back after a 7-under 64 at the TPC Twin Cities. Seeking his fifth career tour win and first since the 2018 Zurich Classic, Piercy birdied one of his first seven holes and eight of his final 11, including a nearly 30-foot putt on No. 16 to get to 8 under. Brian Harman, Sungjae Im, Patton Kizzire and Sam Saunders are among a group three back after shooting 6-under 65. Bryson DeChambeau is among nine players who shot 5-under 66 and are four shots back. Brooks Koepka, the world's top-ranked player, is among more than a dozen players that shot a 4-under 67. Nate Lashley finished 2 under. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) and Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) each shot a 68. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) had a 1-over 72.

Liu ahead by 1

Yu Liu of China broke her personal best on the same course with a 10-under 62 that gave her a one-shot lead among early starters Thursday in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic at Oneida, Wis. On a soft course, she led by one shot over Yealimi Noh and Jeongeun Lee. Another shot back was a group that included Anna Nordqvist and Shanshan Feng. Sung Hyun Park, in her return to No. 1 in the world, opened with a 65. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 6-under 66 and is tied for 18th.

Campbell out front

Matthew Campbell shot an opening round 8-under 64 on Thursday and took a one-stroke lead in the Korn Ferry Tour's LECOM Health Challenge at Findley Lake, N.Y. The first round was delayed by stormy weather and eventually suspended for the day. Tim Wilkinson was in second place. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) was 3 under after 12 holes. Nicolas Echavarria (Arkansas Razorbacks) was 2 under after 14 holes. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) was 1 under after 14 holes. Matt Atkins (Henderson State), Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) and Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) each shot even-par 72.

Harrington leads Irish

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington shot a 7-under 63 on Thursday to take a one-shot lead over Zander Lombard in the opening round of the Irish Open. Harrington, making his eighth start worldwide this year because of a wrist injury, made eight birdies and a bogey at Lahinch, an Alister Mackenzie-designed links on Ireland's West coast. He closed out his round by blasting from a deep greenside bunker to 4 feet for birdie on the par-5 18th. Lombard closed with three consecutive birdies for a 64. Wade Ormsby, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Hyowon Park, Thorbjorn Olesen, Lee Slattery, Eddie Pepperell and Chris Paisley each shot 65. Shane Lowry of Ireland was part of a group at 66 that also included Martin Kaymer, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood. Rory McIlroy is skipping the tournament to prepare for the British Open.

FOOTBALL

Arm amputated

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, 22, was involved in a two-car accident early Thursday morning near Miami that resulted in his left arm being amputated. Norton's left arm had to be amputated by paramedics at the scene for him to be removed from the rolled-over vehicle, sources told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. According to the sources, he is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, though his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report, Norton's black 2017 Ford F250 rolled over onto its roof after colliding with a concrete barrier for unknown reasons. Both passengers injured in Norton's truck were transported to the Trauma Center, but only Norton's injuries are considered serious. A grey 2015 Maserati also was involved in the crash. The vehicle had minor damage, but the driver was not hurt.

OLYMPICS

Ex-official: Bribes paid

A jailed former governor of Rio de Janeiro state told a judge he paid about $2 million for the votes of International Olympic Committee members to award the Brazilian city the 2016 Summer Games. Sergio Cabral said Thursday that he paid the bribes through intermediaries to the former president of the International Association of Athletics Federations, Lamine Diack, in exchange for up to six votes in the meeting that awarded Rio the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Cabral said former Brazilian Olympic Committee chairman Carlos Arthur Nuzman handled the negotiations. Nuzman's attorney Joao Francisco Neto told reporters the accusation is "a version fated to disappear" because the former governor has no evidence.

Sports on 07/05/2019