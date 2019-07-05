PB teen charged in shots at police

A teen accused of shooting at Pine Bluff police last week faces three counts of attempted capital murder, officials said Monday.

Officers responded to a call about 10:30 p.m. June 25 about a suspicious person looking into vehicles and following people in and out of a business near 28th Avenue and Holly Street, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed by the Arkansas State Police.

Police stopped their patrol unit in the road outside a home in the 2800 block of West 27th Avenue when they spotted Nakia Broyles, 16, who matched witnesses' descriptions, officials said.

According to the affidavit, the teen pulled a handgun from his waistband and began shooting at police.

Authorities returned fire and pursued the teen, who fled behind the residence, according to the affidavit.

A short time later, authorities found Broyles and took him into custody.

No one was injured.

State Desk on 07/05/2019