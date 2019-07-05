Sections
Police: Bullet pierced through Little Rock window, hit woman in leg

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 1:44 p.m. 0comments

A bullet passed through a Little Rock home and struck a 46-year-old woman in the leg, police said.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday in 2800 block of South Battery Street.

A woman inside the home told officers she awoke to shattering glass after the bullet went through her window, according to the police report.

Police said she felt the bullet hit her leg, but it did not pierce her skin.

No other people were in the house at the time, the report said.

Authorities didn't make any arrests at the time of the report, which didn't include a description of the shooter.

