Police: Washington woman killed on side of I-30 in central Arkansas

A Washington woman was killed after a vehicle struck her while she was on the side of Interstate 30 in central Arkansas, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the crash happened after the woman got out of her truck around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday along I-30 near Malvern when another vehicle hit her.

Authorities identified the woman as 24-year-old Mihai Portean of Shoreline, Wash.

She was reportedly standing next to her pickup that she stopped on the shoulder for unknown reasons, according to a crash report.

Portean suffered fatal injuries.

Police said they searched the area but could not find the driver who hit her.

Authorities noted clear weather and dry roads at the time of the crash.

Preliminary figures show at least 233 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.