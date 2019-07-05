Robber drags Little Rock woman with car during online phone buy, police say

A robber dragged a 21-year-old woman with his car and took her cash outside a Little Rock apartment building after arranging to meet and sell her a phone, police said.

Police said officers responded to the Vantage Point Apartments at 2300 Rebsamen Park Rd. Wednesday night and found the woman had suffered injuries to her arm and leg.

She told investigators she had arranged to buy an iPhone from a person named "Ky Da'Baby" off of Facebook Marketplace, according to the police report.

When the person arrived in a red Chevrolet car, he grabbed onto her arm and began driving off and dragging her along after taking $500 in cash, police said.

Medical crews brought the woman to UAMS Medical Center for her injuries, the report said.

Police said they recovered an empty iPhone box that the robber dropped during the struggle.

No arrests were made at the time of the report.