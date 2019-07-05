Sports Calendar

BASKETBALL

DARRELL WALKER BASKETBALL CAMP

JULY 8-11 Individual camp mini (ages 5-8, 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Cost $120. For more information, contact Logan Dahms at lmdahms@ualr.edu.

JULY 8-11 Individual camp regular (ages 9-17), 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Cost $220. For more information, contact Logan Dahms at lmdahms@ualr.edu.

DENNIS NUTT SHOOTING CAMP

JULY 14-17 Dennis Nutt Shooting Camp at Ouachita Baptist University. For more information, go to obu.edu/tigercamps/mens-basketball/ or call (870) 245-5339

VOLLEYBALL

VAN COMPTON VOLLEYBALL CAMPS

JULY 8-11 Individual camp. Cost $150. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. For more information, contact Van Compton at vxcompton@ualr.edu or (501) 607-2056.

JULY 12-13 Advanced skills camp. Cost $75-$150. For more information, contact Van Compton at vxcompton@ualr.edu or (501) 607-2056.

ARKANSAS STATE RED WOLVES

VOLLEYBALL CAMPS

JULY 9-11 Individual Skills Camp. Check in 11:30 a.m. For girls entering grades 6-12. Cost $400 for overnight campers, $350 for commuters. For more information, visit www.redwolvesvolleyball.com.

JULY 29-31 Team Camp. For varsity and junior-varsity teams. Cost $250 for overnight, $150 for commuters. For more information, visit www.redwolvesvolleyball.com.

ARKANSAS TECH VOLLEYBALL CAMPS

JULY 22-23 Small School Team Camp at Tucker Coliseum, Russellville. Cost $350 per team with 10-player limit and $35 per additional player. For more information, email Kera Dukic at kdukic@atu.edu or visit www.arkansastechvolleyballcamps.com.

JULY 24-25 Large School Team Camp at Tucker Coliseum, Russellville. Cost $350 per team with 10-player limit and $35 per additional player. For more information, email Kera Dukic at kdukic@atu.edu or visit www.arkansastechvolleyballcamps.com.

JULY 26 Junior High/Middle School Team Camp at Tucker Coliseum, Russellville. Cost $150 per team. For more information, email Kera Dukic at kdukic@atu.edu or visit www.arkansastechvolleyballcamps.com.

FOOTBALL

JULY 18 University of Central Arkansas kicking camp. Ninth graders through 12th grade and junior college players., 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. $100 for pre-registration, $115 on day of camp. For more information, visit www.ucabearsfootball.com.

JULY 19 University of Central Arkansas Friday Night Stripes Camp. Ninth grade through 12th grade and junior college players. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Cost $45 in advance, $60 on day of camp. For more information, visit www.ucabearsfootball.com.

JULY 20 Arkansas Tech Prospect Camp at Buerkle Field, Russellville. For those entering 9-12 grades and junior-college. Registration 8:30 a.m. Camp 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Cost $40. For more information, visit www.wonderboysfootballcamps.com

JULY 20 University of Central Arkansas One Day Camp 2. Ninth grade through 12th grade and junior college players. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost $45 in advance, $60 on day of camp. For more information, visit www.ucabearsfootball.com.

JULY 21 University of Central Arkansas One Day Camp 3. Ninth grade through 12th grade and junior college players. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost $45 in advance, $60 on day of camp. For more information, visit www.ucabearsfootball.com.

JULY 24 Arkansas Tech Offensive Line/Defensive Line Camp at Buerkle Field, Russellville. For those entering grades 9-12. Check in 8 a.m., Camp 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.wonderboysfootballcamps.com.

JULY 26 Elite One Day Camp at Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, 9 a.m., high school freshmen to college sophomores. Cost $40. Visit astatefootball.com/elite-camps.cfm.

JULY 26 Elite One Day Camp at Centennial Bank Stadium 3 p.m., high school freshmen to college sophomores. Cost $40. Visit astatefootball.com/elite-camps.cfm.

JULY 27 Arkansas Tech Prospect Camp at Buerkle Field, Russellville. For those entering 9-12 grades and junior-college. Registration 8:30 a.m. Camp 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Cost $40. For more information, visiting www.wonderboysfootballcamps.com

JULY 28 Wolf Cub Youth Football Camp, second through eighth graders, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Cost $75. Visit astatefootball.com/elite-camps.cfm.

BASEBALL

JULY 8-10 UALR Summer Kids Skills Camp. Kids ages 6-14 at Curran Conway Park, Little Rock, 9 a.m.-noon. Cost $150. For more information, contact cmcurry@ualr.edu, jcaples@ualr.edu, call (501) 519-2452, or visit www.lrtrojans.com.

AUG. 17 Arkansas State Fall Tryout Camp for high school graduates and junior college transfers at Tomlinson Stadium, Jonesboro. Cost $30. 3 p.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.arkansasstatebaseballcamps.com.

AUG. 24 Arkansas State Fall Prospect Camp for high-school students in grades 9-12 at Tomlinson Stadium, Jonesboro. Cost $125, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.arkansasstatebaseballcamps.com.

AUG. 25 UALR Fall Prospect Camp. High-school students in grades 9-12. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Curran Conway Park, Little Rock. Cost $150. For more information, contact cmcurry@ualr.edu, jcaples@ualr.edu, call (501) 519-2452, or visit www.lrtrojans.com.

GOLF

July 27-28 Comfort Inn and Suites Open two-man scramble, $800 cash for first place in each flight. Diamondhead Golf Club, Hot Springs, (501) 262-3745.

Sept. 21-22 Guys and Dolls scramble, Diamondhead Golf Club, Hot Springs, (501) 262-3745.

